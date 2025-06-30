Class Action Filed Against Organon & Co. (OGN) Seeking Recovery For Investors Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Organon" or the "Company") (NYSE: OGN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Organon investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

OGN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Organon's priorities, particularly, related to capital allocation through quarterly dividends. Notably, defendants concealed the high priority of Organon's debt reduction strategy following the Company's acquisition of Dermavant, resulting in a 70% decrease for the regular quarterly dividend. Following this news, the price of Organon's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, Organon's stock price fell to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, a decline of more than 27% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Organon during the relevant time frame, you have until July 22, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients.

