Contact Levi & Korsinsky By July 21, 2025 Deadline To Join Class Action Against Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. (DV)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: DV) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

DV investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) DoubleVerify's customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company's technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify's ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify's Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify's competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify's ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company's profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify's risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

