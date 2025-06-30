CORRECTION: African Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Sign Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) Renewing Their Collaboration On Sustainable Economic Development For Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Development Bank ( ) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have signed an agreement strengthening their collaboration on sustainable economic development, designed to boost infrastructure development and economic opportunities across the African continent.

The Memorandum of Understanding, which builds on an earlier one in 2018, was signed by African Development Bank president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and AIIB President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jin Liqun on Saturday 28 June. The signing took place on the sidelines of a meeting of Heads of Multilateral Development Banks held in Paris, France, the same day.

The agreement outlines continued collaboration from both parties in six priority areas, aligned with the Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy 2024–2033 as well as AIIB's Corporate Strategy and its Strategy on Financing Operations in Non-Regional Members. The areas are:

(i) Green infrastructure

(ii) Industrialization

(iii) Private capital mobilization including Public - Private Partnerships

(iv) Cross-border-connectivity

(v) Digitalization; and

(vi) Policy-based financing

The MOU will promote among other things, co-financing, co-guaranteeing and other forms of joint participation in financial assistance for development projects primarily in sustainable infrastructure. The African Development Bank and AIIB's existing cooperation in this area, includes providing guarantees to support the issuance of Egypt's first Sustainable Panda Bond in 2023, valued at RMB 3.5 billion.

This historic issuance-backed by guarantees from both AfDB and AIIB-marked the first African sovereign bond placed in the Chinese interbank bond market. The guarantees provided by the two triple-A-rated multilateral banks were instrumental in de-risking the transaction, enabling Egypt to secure competitive terms and attract investor confidence.

“This partnership continues to be an effective pathway to provide economic development for our member countries, especially in infrastructure. By reaffirming today, we are boosting energy access by accelerating Mission 300 which is targeting to connect 300 million people to electricity by 2030,” Dr Adesina said.

Mr. Jin Liqun remarked: "The renewal of our partnership with the African Development Bank reflects AIIB's commitment to supporting sustainable development beyond Asia. Through this collaboration, we can leverage our combined expertise to deliver transformative projects that will benefit millions across the continent and create prosperity through quality infrastructure investment."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).





AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina (l) and AIIB President Jin Liqun shake hands following the signing of an MOU renewing their institutions' collaboration to foster sustainable economic development for Africa. Paris, June 2025



Editor's note:

This press release is re-issued to correct an error in the number of members AIIB has worldwide. An earlier version issued today 30 June, incorrectly stated that it has 84 members, instead of 110.

About the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB):

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral development bank dedicated to financing“infrastructure for tomorrow,” with sustainability at its core. AIIB began operations in 2016, now has 110 approved members worldwide, is capitalized at USD100 billion and is AAA-rated by major international credit rating agencies. AIIB collaborates with partners to mobilize capital and invest in infrastructure and other productive sectors that foster sustainable economic development and enhance regional connectivity.

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: