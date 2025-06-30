Vertex Next Launches Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada Exhibition & Conference

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A strategic platform for digital infrastructure leaders to connect, collaborate, and innovate."Vertex Next, a global exhibitions leader based in Dubai, is expanding into North America with Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada, a premier event uniting Canada's digital infrastructure ecosystem. Held on October 7–8, 2025, in Mississauga, it brings together leaders in data centre, AI, cybersecurity, and connectivity. With ABB, Siemens and Corning on board, the event is set to shape the next era of innovation and infrastructure transformation.

Vertex Next Brings Transformative Vision to Canada with the Legacy of Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada 2025

Vertex Next, a global exhibitions and conferences organiser headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is expanding its international footprint to North America. The company creates strategic platforms that connects buyers and sellers across high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and now Canada, with Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada . Focused on enabling access to cutting-edge solutions and industry insights, Vertex Next is committed to driving business transformation through knowledge-led, sector-focused experiences.

Scheduled for October 7–8, 2025 , at The International Centre in Mississauga , the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada brings together the full spectrum of Canada's digital infrastructure ecosystem including edge computing, cybersecurity, connectivity, AI, utilities and sustainability.

Anchored in the vision of enabling secure, scalable, and sustainable digital infrastructure, the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada stands out as a comprehensive platform that mirrors the evolving nature of today's digital ecosystem. It delivers a powerful mix of thought leadership and practical insight through insightful keynotes, interactive panels, focused workshops and beyond led by leading Canadian and global experts. Attendees will walk away with actionable strategies and a clear view of what's next in data centres and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

“Canada's digital momentum is undeniable. With Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada, we are creating a strategic forum where innovators, decision-makers and disruptors can shape the future of the nation's digital environment. This platform is where strategies are forged, new networks are formed and futures are imagined,” said Shitij Taneja , Managing Director, Vertex Next.

Global tech leaders ABB, Siemens, Corning, and Eaton have joined as sponsors , reinforcing their dedication to powering the next era of Canada's digital infrastructure. Also showcasing their innovations as exhibitors are leading industry players Fonex, Enerflex, Bison Power, and Brady bringing transformative technologies to the forefront of data centre and connectivity advancements. This growing lineup of influential players is a testament to the event's strategic relevance and the confidence the market is placing in GDCC as a premier meeting point for the data centre and digital infrastructure community.

Momentum for Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada is building rapidly, with a growing list of industry stakeholders and solution providers aligning with the platform. As Canada sharpens its focus on national-scale digital evolution, GDCC is emerging as a timely and vital meeting ground for the people and companies leading that charge.

In addition to Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada, Vertex Next is set to unveil Global Health Connect Canada (GHCC) in September 2026 , a forward-looking HealthTech Expo and healthcare innovation platform designed to explore the future of medtech, digital health ecosystems and the evolution of healthcare in Canada. Positioned as a premium industry event , Global Health Connect Canada reflects Vertex Next's long-term commitment to enabling progress across the nation's most vital and rapidly evolving sectors. As Canada accelerates its digital transformation agenda, the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada stands positioned as a cornerstone event for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers. With a sharp focus on infrastructure, intelligence, and innovation , GDCC is not just timely it is essential.

This is where strategies are shaped, alliances are forged and the foundations of Canada's digital infrastructure and digital ecosystem are set in motion.