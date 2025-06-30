AI Researcher Md Habibur Rahman Unveils Groundbreaking Book On Healthcare Transformation: CODE LIFE: How Algorithms Are Reshaping The Future Of Healthcare
Md Habibur Rahman, an acclaimed AI researcher specializing in healthcare innovation, announces the release of his seminal book, CODE LIFE: How Algorithms Are Reshaping the Future of Healthcare, now available globally on Amazon Kindle. The publication synthesizes Rahman's pioneering research in artificial intelligence (AI), predictive modeling, and human-centered system design to chart a roadmap for the next era of medical technology.
Rahman's work arrives at a pivotal moment, as healthcare institutions worldwide grapple with data security, diagnostic accuracy, and equitable patient care. CODE LIFE dissects how machine learning algorithms can optimize clinical workflows, enable early disease detection, and personalize treatment plans-while rigorously addressing ethical pitfalls and bias mitigation.
"AI isn't just a tool-it's a paradigm shift in how we heal," says Rahman. "CODE LIFE demystifies the 'black box' of clinical algorithms to ensure these systems serve humanity, not replace it. From neonatal care to chronic disease management, we're on the cusp of saving millions of lives through ethically engineered intelligence."
Key Themes Explored in CODE LIFE:
Predictive Power: Leveraging AI for disease risk stratification and prevention.
Human-AI Collaboration: Enhancing clinician decision-making while preserving patient agency.
Ethical Guardrails: Navigating privacy, bias, and transparency in high-stakes medical AI.
Personalized Medicine: Tailoring treatments via genomic data and real-time diagnostics.
Blockchain & Security: Fortifying e-health systems against emerging cyber threats.
Rahman's expertise is underscored by his leadership roles across IEEE, ACM, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), as well as editorial board positions in five international AI and machine learning journals.
CODE LIFE builds on Rahman's recent conference presentation at the World Research Forum for Engineers and Researchers (March 2025), where he unveiled frameworks for "NEXT-GEN disease risk stratification.
About Md Habibur Rahman
Md Habibur Rahman is an AI researcher focused on transforming healthcare through machine learning, NLP, and cloud-based solutions. With an M.S. in Information Technology (Washington University of Science and Technology) and graduate degrees in Economics (Dhaka College, University of Dhaka), his work prioritizes scalable, human-centered innovation. He currently serves as a Data Analyst Intern (9th Network Inc) and holds editorial board roles across multiple AI/ML journals.
Book Availability
CODE LIFE: How Algorithms Are Reshaping the Future of Healthcare is available worldwide on Amazon Kindle.
