Morton Salt Announces Major Expansion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morton Salt (a/k/a SCIH Salt Holdings Inc.) today announced that its Consumer segment will significantly increase its production capabilities, enabling it to strengthen customer reliability across North America.

Through a series of recently completed and planned expansion projects, the company's annual evaporated salt and solar salt production networks in North America will increase by approximately 500,000 tons and 360,000 tons, respectively. Some of the new capacity is now complete and online, and the entire expansion will be completed over the next 12-18 months.

"We could not be more excited about these expansion projects, which will enable us to better serve customers across all channels and products lines," said Jim Heard, President of the company's Consumer segment. "We are always looking for opportunities to grow our iconic brands and solidify our position as the premier salt brand and supplier in the United States and Canada, and we believe these strategic investments present a 'win-win' opportunity for customers and our company."

About The Morton Salt Group

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, the Morton Salt Group is an essential materials leader and one of the largest salt companies in the world. With an annual production capacity of approximately 30 million tons, its 12 rock salt production facilities, 11 evaporated and solar salt plants, 14 packaging plants, and hundreds of distribution facilities create an unrivaled production and logistics network that supplies consumers throughout North America and South America. With roots dating back more than 177 years, the company and its iconic Morton Salt (United States), Windsor Salt (Canada) and Lobos (Chile) brands produce salt for culinary, water softening, household, road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, pool, and numerous other users.

SOURCE Morton Salt

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED