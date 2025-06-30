Particle Dynamics Acquires Euroapi UK A Commercial Spray Drying Facility In Haverhill, UK

Particle Dynamics Acquires EuroAPI UK to Expand Global Spray Drying Capabilities



Strategic acquisition adds a commercial-scale, GMP-compliant site with two decades of expertise in Haverhill, UK

The acquisition strengthens Particle Dynamics' global particle engineering capabilities and expands the market segments it serves The Haverhill team has longstanding experience and expertise, having delivered commercial-scale spray drying for over two decades.

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle Dynamics, a global leader in particle processing and delivery technologies, has acquired EUROAPI UK Ltd., an operator of a commercial spray drying facility in Haverhill, UK. The acquisition strengthens Particle Dynamics' position as a global CDMO and adds significant spray drying expertise and capacity.

The Haverhill facility brings more than 20 years of spray drying experience, a mature quality management system, and a strong GMP track record. Particle Dynamics plans to invest in additional capabilities and talent, positioning the site to serve both clinical and commercial-scale projects.

Nicolas Fortin, CEO of Particle Dynamics said, "The Haverhill site is a hidden gem; an exceptionally well-maintained facility with an experienced team in place, already delivering commercial-scale spray drying for more than two decades. In addition, the site has an impeccable quality track record. I'm delighted that through this acquisition, Particle Dynamics will extend its clinical and commercial offering to help meet the industry's growing demand for improved bioavailability, solubility and stability of therapeutic compounds." He continued, "I'm pleased to welcome Nicholas Hodgson and the Haverhill team to Particle Dynamics. This site will be a blueprint for operational excellence in our global network."

