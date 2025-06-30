Ellis Martin Report: Goviex Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) CEO: Game-Changing Discovery In Zambia - Daniel Major Interview
In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF), for an in-depth discussion on the company's recent $10.5 million private placement, strategic expansion in Zambia, and what could be one of Africa's most underexplored uranium belts.
TOPIC HIGHLIGHTS:
$10.5M private placement led by a strategic Zambian group
Strong insider support and cross-sector collaboration (agriculture, energy, finance)
Bankable feasibility study completed
2025 exploration program launched: Metango East, Dibwe, and Kariba Valley
The potential emergence of an entirely new uranium district
Strategic partnerships forming in Africa and beyond
Global uranium demand surging due to AI, clean energy mandates, and data center growth
Why GoviEx is positioned for mid-tier growth - not just a takeout
PROJECT SPOTLIGHT - METANGO & KARIBA VALLEY:
GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia is now backed by a robust feasibility study and active drilling campaigns. Exploration efforts have expanded beyond infill drilling for the first time since 2020 - revealing multiple targets with near-surface potential and untapped satellite deposits.
The Kariba Valley discovery - covering only 3% of GoviEx's license area - is already being called a "true game-changer." Open in all directions, it may represent the birth of a new uranium mining district in southern Africa.
WHY URANIUM, WHY NOW?
Uranium is at the center of the global clean energy revolution. The demand is exploding:
China plans to double its nuclear output by 2030 and quadruple it by 2040
India targets 20 GW by 2030 and up to 90 GW by 2050
The U.S. is pushing from 100 GW to 400 GW - backed by new legislation and AI-driven power demand
Major deals: Amazon + Talen, Meta + Constellation
TerraPower (Bill Gates-backed) just secured $650M in funding
The World Bank has reversed its position and now supports nuclear investments
Utilities are understocked. Geopolitical instability has delayed procurement. The "uranium fridge" is nearly empty. A global restocking phase is imminent - and GoviEx is preparing to fill that need.
MAJOR QUOTES FROM DANIEL MAJOR:
"This is our year."
"We may be on the verge of discovering an entirely new mining district."
"The global fridge is empty. The utilities have to go to Costco - and they will."
"We're not just building for a takeout. We're building a mid-tier uranium company."
GOVIEX ADVANTAGES:
Only active uranium license holder in Zambia
Legally and politically stable mining jurisdiction
Access to both Eastern and Western markets - free from Canadian/Australian export restrictions
Near-surface, low-complexity uranium resources
Undervalued compared to developer peers
Strong insider and local investment support
NEXT 5-YEAR STRATEGY:
Bring Muntanga into production
Expand resource base through ongoing discovery
Consolidate quality uranium assets across Africa
Scale up into mid-tier producer status
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
