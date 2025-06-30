AIR Unveils First Sustainability Report Outlining Innovation-Led ESG Commitments

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR) , the world's leading social inhalation business, has published its first sustainability report, outlining its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

AIR's first sustainability report outlines its commitment to revolutionizing the shisha and wider inhalation category through innovation and harm reduction, while embedding responsible business practices across all levels of the organization.

The report highlights shisha's rich heritage and history, alongside key milestones which have shaped AIR's business journey and commitment to sustainability as appetite for shisha has grown globally in recent years. The report reinforces AIR as a trailblazer in science-led, tobacco- and nicotine-free inhalation products.

Key milestones detailed in the report include the launch of Zodiac , a tea-based, tobacco- and nicotine-free shisha alternative – and OOKA - the world's first charcoal-free, pod-based shisha device. A key driver of AIR's success, half a million OOKA pods and 14,500 OOKA devices have now been sold since launch. Moreover, both innovations demonstrate AIR's determination to lead the category in reducing the health risks associated with traditional shisha use and reshaping the experience for the modern, conscious adult consumer.

As part of the reporting process, AIR conducted a full sustainability materiality assessment to ensure its strategy reflects the priorities of both internal and external stakeholders. The result is a long-term vision grounded in five strategic ESG pillars:



Public health and innovation

Working conditions

Business integrity

Environmental impact, particularly water usage Governance

Through this assessment AIR has now set out a 2030 Roadmap which is aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and will offer clear direction to stakeholders, consumers and employees through which to make an impact on global sustainability. Metrics included in this roadmap include improving gender diversity across leadership roles, strengthening supply chain standards, and increasing public awareness through science-based education around shisha consumption and harm reduction.

Stuart Brazier, Chief Executive Officer at AIR, comments: “As the global leader in our industry, our purpose is to transform the sector by creating a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable inhalation experience whilst also preserving the rich social and cultural value of shisha. By publishing our first sustainability report we are proud to be solidifying our commitment to driving this forward and shaping the future of the industry.

“This report celebrates the huge progress we have already made in optimizing all aspects of our operations, but we are also aware that we have a responsibility to accelerate our ESG efforts over the coming years to protect the world around us. With the publication of our 2030 Roadmap, we have laid out a clear path through which to enact meaningful change within our own operations and on the world around us. From reducing CO2 emissions to improving diversity and supporting fair working conditions across our supply chain, we are committed to driving long-term, meaningful progress for our consumers, our people, and the planet.”

Ronan Barry, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at AIR, added: “Publishing our first sustainability report marks a critical milestone in AIR's growth as a responsible, innovation-led inhalation company. We are proud to lead the way in harm-reduction technologies for shisha whilst also ensuring our operations and supply chains reflect our ethical standards. Sustainability is not an add-on for us - it's embedded into every level of our business, from how we develop products to how we treat people and protect the environment.”

The report, which covers AIR's progress throughout 2024, is available at .

About AIR

AIR is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional, and mental benefits through inhalation.

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa. AIR holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present in and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; OOKA, the world's first charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

