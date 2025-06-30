Monetate Acquires Sitespect To Deliver AI-Native Personalization And Testing At Enterprise Scale

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Monetate, the leading AI-driven personalization platform, today announced it has acquired SiteSpect, a leader in A/B testing, to drive next-generation digital experience optimization. This acquisition accelerates Monetate's vision to deliver intelligent, intentional, and individualized experiences at scale, powered by agentic AI and backed by the industry's most advanced, enterprise-grade infrastructure.

The combination of Monetate's real-time personalization and SiteSpect's zero-flicker testing will yield an industry-first solution for enterprise-grade personalization, testing, and optimization. For the first time, global ecommerce and digital experience leaders can access unified client-side and server-side experimentation with full personalization capabilities in a single solution, designed for scalability and regulatory compliance.

Monetate is now the only enterprise solution that can guide organizations through every stage of their digital experience journey with confidence, clarity, and creativity, according to Monetate CEO Steve Maher.

"We're building the future of experience orchestration," said Maher. "With the combined strengths of Monetate and SiteSpect, we are tripling our combined engineering capacity while boosting the performance of our strategy consulting teams. This means faster innovation, more strategic guidance, and greater value for every customer, without compromising what makes each platform exceptional. It's not just a leap forward for us; it's an inflection point for the entire industry, and a huge win for our customers."

Monetate, a highly profitable, well-capitalized company, growing at over 30% annually, and backed by leading public and private investors with over $400 billion in assets under management, supports thousands of global blue-chip customers. The addition of SiteSpect's patented technology, deep experience in private cloud and on-premise deployments, and enterprise-grade security, including HIPAA-ready and fully PCI-compliant solutions, will allow Monetate to expand into highly regulated sectors such as healthcare and financial services.

A Next-Generation Digital Optimization Platform

This acquisition yields a best-in-class solution for brands seeking a true enterprise-grade approach to experimentation and personalization. Existing customers will benefit from accelerated development, deeper expertise, and seamless support, while new customers gain immediate access to a powerful, AI-native platform purpose-built for scale and security.

Highlights of the unified solution include:



Hyper-Personalization at Scale – Every interaction shaped by real-time behavioral, contextual, and historical signals, powered by agentic AI and advanced product recommendations

Zero Flicker Experimentation – Client-side agility meets server-side power with latency-free, performance-grade testing

AI-Native Architecture – Designed from the ground up for transparency, security, and explainability; ideal for regulated industries

Mobile-Optimized Personalization – Tailored experiences delivered with speed, relevance, and consistency across every device

Omnichannel Reach – Seamless personalization across web, mobile, email, in-store, and customer care Security-First, Enterprise-Grade – HIPAA-ready and fully GDPR and PCI compliant; built to exceed global standards for data protection

“This is not a retrofit-it's a reinvention,” said Maher.“We're bringing together two complementary technologies and teams to create a future-proof solution that will determine where digital experience optimization is going-instead of where it's been.”

To learn more about this new chapter, visit .

About Monetate:

Monetate, the leading AI-driven personalization solution, delivers intelligent, intentional, and individualized digital experiences at scale, powered by agentic AI and backed by the industry's most advanced, enterprise-grade infrastructure. Ecommerce and digital experience leaders rely on Monetate for next-generation digital experience optimization.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink