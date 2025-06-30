Swiss Broadcasting Corporation Outlines Restructuring Plans
“The SBC needs to restructure radically,” said Jean-Michel Cina, chair of the board, at a press conference in Bern on Monday. This is the only way to implement the savings measures of CHF270 million ($339 million) by 2029, or 17% of its budget, under the SBC's Enavant transformation programme launched last autumn, say officials.
The cost-cutting measures are based on the prospect of a gradual reduction in the licence fee for private individuals from CHF335 to CHF300 per year, as well as lower advertising revenues and higher costs.More More Swiss government set on reduction of licence fee to CHF300
This content was published on Jun 19, 2024 The Federal Council has proposed reducing the radio and television licence fee to CHF300 by 2029. The issue will now be debated in parliament.Read more: Swiss government set on reduction of licence fee to CHF30
