Swiss Broadcasting Corporation Outlines Restructuring Plans

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, must restructure due to financial pressures and to stay competitive in the fast-moving media environment. The public broadcaster plans to regroup various departments - sports and drama, production and distribution, as well as human resources, finance and IT services - from the four regional language units. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 17:16

“The SBC needs to restructure radically,” said Jean-Michel Cina, chair of the board, at a press conference in Bern on Monday. This is the only way to implement the savings measures of CHF270 million ($339 million) by 2029, or 17% of its budget, under the SBC's Enavant transformation programme launched last autumn, say officials.

The cost-cutting measures are based on the prospect of a gradual reduction in the licence fee for private individuals from CHF335 to CHF300 per year, as well as lower advertising revenues and higher costs.

