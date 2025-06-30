EQS-News: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

30.06.2025 / 17:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Form notification of share repurchase programme June 30th , 2025 Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission In February 2022 the Company's Management Board had initially resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG for up to 50 million shares at a total purchase price of up to €2 billion. The programme was extended several times, last on February 18th, 2025, to a number of shares to be repurchased of up to 210 million shares and a total purchase price of up to €6 billion until December 2026 latest. The repurchased shares will either be retired, used to service long-term executive remuneration, employee share offerings or to meet possible obligations under potential future convertible bonds. Until now, around 102.66 million shares have been repurchased, corresponding to a total volume of around € 3.99 billion. Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 2nd, 2025, and implementing the share buyback programme in the version of the Board of Management ́s resolution of February 18th, 2025, the Board of Management resolved to execute a buyback tranche of up to 20 million shares with a volume of up to € 600 million from July 1st, 2025, until November 30th, 2025, latest. The purchase price may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10% and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered. The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above. Moreover, in addition to the aforementioned, the Buyback Programme will be carried out as follows: 1. The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares will not be bought back at higher price than the highest price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid in the trading venues where the purchase is made. 2. With regard to trading volume, the Company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily volume of its shares on the trading venue in which the purchase takes place. The daily average volume of the shares will be based on the average of the previous 20 daily trading volumes. Contact: Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

30.06.2025 CET/CEST

