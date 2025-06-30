Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Decision Of The Takeover Board In Connection With A Restructuring Of Ammann Group Holding AG


2025-06-30 02:08:46
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Regulatory Approval
Decision of the Takeover Board in Connection with a Restructuring of Ammann Group Holding AG
30.06.2025 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Boudry, June, 30, 2025, 6.00 p.m. – In connection with the acquisition of shares in Mikron Holding AG by Rudolf Maag via Ammann Group Holding AG and the subsequent spin-off and transfer of this stake to AFC Beteiligungen AG – a company controlled by the same shareholders – Mikron Holding AG, Ammann Group Holding AG, AFC Beteiligungen AG, and their shareholders have received a declaratory ruling from the Swiss Takeover Board (ToB).

In its decision, the ToB states, among other things, that these transactions do not trigger an obligation to make a public offer, nor do they constitute any takeover-relevant facts that would require a public tender offer to the shareholders of Mikron Holding AG.

The decision will be published on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board ().

A shareholder who holds at least three percent of the voting rights in the target company – whether exercisable or not – and who has not yet participated in the proceedings may file an objection to the decision within five trading days.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,590.

Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ... Download ad hoc announcement Media release (pdf) Investor Relations Calendar July 18, 2025, 7.00 a.m., Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semiannual results 2025 Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).

Mikron Holding AG | Route du Vignoble 17 | 2017 Boudry | Switzerland | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 |

End of Media Release

