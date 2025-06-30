Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Regulatory Approval

Decision of the Takeover Board in Connection with a Restructuring of Ammann Group Holding AG

Boudry, June, 30, 2025, 6.00 p.m. – In connection with the acquisition of shares in Mikron Holding AG by Rudolf Maag via Ammann Group Holding AG and the subsequent spin-off and transfer of this stake to AFC Beteiligungen AG – a company controlled by the same shareholders – Mikron Holding AG, Ammann Group Holding AG, AFC Beteiligungen AG, and their shareholders have received a declaratory ruling from the Swiss Takeover Board (ToB).

In its decision, the ToB states, among other things, that these transactions do not trigger an obligation to make a public offer, nor do they constitute any takeover-relevant facts that would require a public tender offer to the shareholders of Mikron Holding AG.

A shareholder who holds at least three percent of the voting rights in the target company – whether exercisable or not – and who has not yet participated in the proceedings may file an objection to the decision within five trading days.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,590.

