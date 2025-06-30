Indofast Energy & Motovolt Partner To Accelerate E-Two-Wheeler Adoption Via Battery-Swapping Model

MENAFN - KNN India)Indofast Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and SUN Mobility, has announced a strategic partnership with e-mobility startup Motovolt Mobility to boost the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India.

The collaboration integrates Indofast's growing QIS battery-swapping infrastructure with Motovolt's newly launched MVS7-touted as India's first multi-utility electric scooter.

The alliance aims to address key challenges in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, including range anxiety, high battery costs, and limited charging infrastructure.

Central to the partnership is a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which separates battery ownership from the vehicle.

This approach significantly lowers upfront costs and provides users with a flexible, pay-per-use option, appealing to both individual commuters and commercial delivery segments.

“This isn't just a partnership; it's a paradigm shift in Indian e-mobility,” said Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President, Indofast Energy.“We are removing the biggest hurdles to EV adoption and enabling uninterrupted mobility and economic opportunity.”

Designed for personal and commercial use, the MVS7 features a 2.5kW BLDC motor, 120 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 50 km/h, offering a range of up to 85 km per charge.

The vehicle is tailored for last-mile delivery as well as everyday transportation needs.

Motovolt CEO Tushar Choudhary called the collaboration a“major step toward green mobility,” adding that the MVS7 balances utility and affordability, while Indofast's battery-swapping ecosystem ensures operational ease for users.

The partnership also introduces a lifetime battery warranty-an industry-first move aimed at enhancing consumer confidence and long-term value.

(KNN Bureau)

