China Hosts First Autonomous Robot Football Match Featuring AI-Powered Humanoids

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) China hosts world's first fully autonomous humanoid robot football match

June 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Beijing has hosted what is believed to be the world's first fully autonomous football match between humanoid robots, marking a milestone in the development of embodied artificial intelligence.

Held on June 28 in the Yizhuang Development Zone, the match featured four teams of robots developed by Chinese universities, including Tsinghua University and China Agricultural University. In the final, the THU Robotics team beat the Mountain Sea team 5-3.

Each robot operated entirely without human control, using onboard cameras, sensors, and deep reinforcement learning algorithms to detect the ball, make tactical decisions, and navigate the field. Organizers say the event represents a breakthrough in real-time AI decision-making in dynamic physical environments.

Though the robots were built for autonomy, the game was not without drama – or mishaps. At least two robots collapsed and had to be stretchered off the field by staff after failing to self-right. The rest continued play despite awkward movements, slow collisions, and occasional stumbles that drew laughter from spectators.

The event was organized by Dou Jing, who also leads the upcoming World Humanoid Robot Games , set for August in Beijing.“We hope this can become a testbed for innovation,” she told reporters, noting the role public competitions can play in accelerating robotics development.

Cheng Hao, CEO of Booster Robots, one of the participating teams, said robot sport offers a real-world proving ground for AI control systems and physical design.

“Safety is still a key challenge,” Cheng said, adding that advances in speed and balance are needed before humanoid robots can compete at higher levels – or with humans.

Despite the lighthearted tone of the match, experts say the underlying technology has serious implications. Embodied AI systems like these could eventually lead to more capable service robots, warehouse workers, and even autonomous machines for disaster zones.

The match served as a preview of things to come, as China ramps up efforts to showcase leadership in robotics and AI. Organizers say future games may include other events such as obstacle courses and robotic marathons, bringing humanoids closer to human agility – one awkward tumble at a time.