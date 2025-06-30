Yaskawa To Invest $180 Million In New Franklin, Wisconsin Campus And Relocate US Headquarters

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Yaskawa to build $180 million campus in Wisconsin, relocating US headquarters and expanding robot manufacturing

June 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Yaskawa Electric , one of the world's largest industrial makers, says it plans to invest $180 million in a new multi-purpose campus in Franklin, Wisconsin.

The facility will serve as the new US headquarters for Yaskawa America, consolidating existing operations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The move marks a significant expansion of Yaskawa's footprint in North America and is scheduled to take place over the next 8 to 10 years.

The new 74,000-square-meter site will house corporate offices, training centers, and advanced manufacturing facilities for industrial robots, including general-purpose manipulators and equipment for the semiconductor sector.

Strengthening local presence and automation capabilities

The United States remains a critical market for manufacturing, with strong demand across automotive, medical, food, semiconductor, logistics, and data center infrastructure.

Amid rising labor costs and inflation, many US manufacturers are accelerating investments in automation and labor-saving technologies.

Yaskawa says the new campus will support this trend by enabling faster, more localized delivery of integrated automation solutions across robotics, motion control, and drive systems.

The company will also implement its proprietary i3-Mechatronics concept to enhance production quality, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

Masahiro Ogawa, president and representative director of Yaskawa Electric, says:“In response to strong and growing demand for automation in the US market, we're building a future-ready campus that brings together technology development, production, sales, and service under one roof.

“This investment will deepen our ties with local partners and customers while enhancing our ability to deliver advanced mechatronics solutions.”

A strategic hub for the Americas

Yaskawa America, Inc. has been active in the region since 1967, serving customers across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

The company provides solutions in motion control, AC drives, solar power systems, and industrial robotics for industries ranging from automotive and semiconductors to HVAC, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

The new Franklin campus will serve as a central hub for innovation, engineering, manufacturing, and customer support in North America.

Supporting US innovation and competitiveness

Yaskawa views the US as a global leader in emerging technologies such as AI and robotics, supported by world-class talent, funding, and academic-industry collaboration.

The company says the new investment is part of a broader commitment to contribute to US economic growth, innovation, and manufacturing resilience.

Construction on the new site will begin in phases, with additional details to be released as development progresses.