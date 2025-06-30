CROWN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES BUILT TO LAST 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT, UNDERSCORING COMMITMENT TO FUTURE-FORWARD PROGRESS

Crown Holdings advances Twenty by 30 TM goals including key emissions reduction targets and environmental conservation initiatives

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK ) (Crown) ( ) has released its 2024 Sustainability Report titled "Built to Last," underscoring its dedication to operating an organization that is prepared for the future and designed to thrive in it. The report outlines the Company's global progress toward its comprehensive Twenty by 30 TM program goals, including reductions of greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation, and waste minimization along with improved performance around safety, employee engagement, and materials sourcing. Crown continues to be a strong advocate for recycling and the circular economy.

"Worldwide, our team's unwavering pledge to create a more sustainable future allows us to continue making significant strides in our initiatives focusing on innovation, responsibility, and community engagement," said Timothy Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Holdings. "Sustainability is about creating a resilient organization and environment that can thrive in the face of future challenges, and our stakeholders rely on our transparency regarding our efforts toward that vision."

Twenty by 30 TM includes 20 measurable sustainability objectives to be completed by or before the end of 2030 that highlight Crown's global commitment to sustainability and the efforts driving its success. Nearing the program's halfway point, the Company's latest update highlights significant achievements throughout the reporting period, including particular strides in its recycling advocacy efforts, including sponsorship of the Global Aluminium Can Sustainability Summit and participation in Climate Week NYC, as it aims to increase the recycling rate of aluminum beverage cans.

"Crown's approach to sustainability goes beyond regulatory requirements, allowing us to create holistic value for our organization and the communities we serve," said John M. Rost, Ph.D., Crown's Senior Vice President of Technology, Global Sustainability, and Regulatory Affairs. "As we lead by example, we are encouraged to share that integrating sustainable practices allows us to reduce costs, enhance operational output, and drive ingenuity across our organization."

The report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and adheres to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). It also maps Crown's progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging Standard, and key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To read the report and learn more about Crown's sustainability efforts, visit: .

