Dreambox Reading By Discovery Education Enhanced To Support Literacy In Grades Prek-5 As Part Of Back-To-School 2025 Updates

MENAFN - 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2025 /3BL/ -Discovery Education , the creators of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced significant enhancements to the online, adaptive literacy program DreamBox Reading . These improvements broaden DreamBox Reading's coverage to support all PreK-5 learners and expand educators' abilities to develop students' foundational skills and confidence in reading through personalized instruction.

DreamBox Reading by Discovery Education starts young readers off right with a highly engaging, systematic approach to literacy aligned to the Science of Reading. Built on the company's patented Intelligent Adaptive Learning platform, DreamBox Reading captures data from student answers, strategies, and behaviors to personalize learning in real time.

This adaptivity ensures that students are met where they are with just-right instruction and fun activities. Using DreamBox Reading, students develop proficiency over foundational skills through learning experiences built around their own progress, performance, productive struggle, and age-appropriate play.

Among the latest enhancements made to DreamBox Reading are:



Expanded Access to Adaptive, Personalized Learning for Older Readers: DreamBox Reading now supports grades PreK-5, thanks to recently added content. The expanded solution includes more essential concepts and topics critical for learning to read, including foundational skills such as phonics, decoding, guided reading, and language skills such as vocabulary, spelling, word learning strategies, and more.

Enhancements to the Student Experience: A new, motivating, age-appropriate learning environment has been created to engage upper elementary learners. Improved Teaching and Learning Supports: New professional learning and supports for PreK-5 educators are now available to maximize classroom impact.

DreamBox Reading by Discovery Education is certified as meeting the rigorous, evidence-based ESSA Tier IV standards as set forth in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). This research and more can be found here .

The enhancements to DreamBox Reading follow several product and content enhancements made to Discovery Education's award-winning solutions and announced earlier this year . Taken together, the product improvements for Back-to-School 2025 empower teachers to create personalized learning experiences for all learners with inquiry, excitement, and exploration that will hold students' attention while challenging them academically.

“Evidence shows that too many students in grades 3-5 have not yet mastered foundational reading skills,” said Lance Rougeux, Discovery Education's Senior Vice President of Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Engagement.“The latest enhancements to DreamBox Reading were made in response to educator feedback and empower educators to deeply engage these students in reading and put them on a personalized path to future success.”

