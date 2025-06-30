Thumbay Lab For AI In Healthcare Launched
|
Thumbay Lab for AI in Healthcare Launched
This cutting-edge facility is designed to support and enhance existing AI programs at GMU , providing a dynamic learning and research hub for students, faculty, and healthcare professionals. It offers access to advanced tools and technologies that enable learners to explore real-world AI applications across diagnostics, healthcare operations, medical decision-making, and patient care. The lab is a key infrastructure addition under the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare and complements a suite of academic programs, including
Master in Artificial Intelligence and Health Informatics (MAIHI)
Certificate Course in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Certificate Course in Generative AI (GenAI) in Healthcare
These programs are already open for admission and are designed to equip professionals and technologists with the skills to lead in AI-integrated healthcare environments. More details can be found on the official website: .
Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated, "This lab reflects our commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into every aspect of medical education and healthcare delivery. It will serve as a catalyst for innovation, supporting students and researchers as they develop solutions that shape the future of healthcare." Prof. Manda Venkatramana , Acting Chancellor of Gulf Medical University and Vice Chancellor - Academics, added, "This lab will significantly enrich the academic experience of our students by giving them hands-on exposure to emerging technologies. It also opens new avenues for collaborative research, innovation, and real-world problem solving in healthcare." As part of its strategic ecosystem, the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare is proud to be collaborating with over 15 leading industry partners , including health-tech innovators, AI solution providers, and academic collaborators who contribute to real-time learning and industry-relevant project development.
Established in 1998 in Ajman, UAE, Gulf Medical University is one of the most dynamic and largest private medical universities in the region. It offers a wide range of accredited programs in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, healthcare management, and AI in healthcare. With a unique academic health system, strong global partnerships, and a deep commitment to research and innovation, GMU continues to shape the future of healthcare by producing globally competent professionals equipped for tomorrow's challenges.
