PJM Appoints Deena O'brien As Senior Director Of Communications
O'Brien recently served as director of corporate communications for Johnson & Johnson. There she led high-stakes communication and advocacy campaigns, helping to navigate regulatory challenges while strengthening corporate reputation.
Prior to that, she was director of corporate communications at W.L. Gore & Associates in Newark, Delaware. As the leader of Gore's external communications team, she specialized in communications around regulatory challenges and opportunities and building relationships with consumers and government officials. Over a long tenure with Exelon, O'Brien worked in corporate communications to support the generation fleet, specifically Conowingo Hydroelectric Generating Station and Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station.
O'Brien holds a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations from Capella University.
PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
