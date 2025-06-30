PJM Appoints Deena O'brien As Senior Director Of Communications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Deena brings deep experience in the energy, technology and regulatory sectors with a proven record of communicating effectively with stakeholders and the public," said Nora Swimm, Sr. Vice President – Corporate Client Services. "PJM, its Members and the entire stakeholder community will be well served by her experience in implementing communication strategies for Fortune 100 companies."

O'Brien recently served as director of corporate communications for Johnson & Johnson. There she led high-stakes communication and advocacy campaigns, helping to navigate regulatory challenges while strengthening corporate reputation.

Prior to that, she was director of corporate communications at W.L. Gore & Associates in Newark, Delaware. As the leader of Gore's external communications team, she specialized in communications around regulatory challenges and opportunities and building relationships with consumers and government officials. Over a long tenure with Exelon, O'Brien worked in corporate communications to support the generation fleet, specifically Conowingo Hydroelectric Generating Station and Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station.

O'Brien holds a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations from Capella University.

PJM Interconnection , founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,333 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at href="" rel="nofollow" pj .

SOURCE PJM Interconnection