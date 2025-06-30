CN To Invest $50 Million In Louisiana To Build Capacity And Power Sustainable Growth

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Louisiana will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“I applaud CN for their investment in the State of Louisiana. The implementation of strategic infrastructure initiatives, projects to increase operational capacity, and planned system wide upgrades will continue to show CN's commitment to safely move freight through the cities and parishes of Louisiana. This investment also shows CN's commitment and partnership toward ensuring our vision of economic growth and prosperity is realized for citizens of Louisiana.”

- The Honorable Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana

In 2024, CN invested approximately US$52 million in Louisiana for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. A highlight from this investment includes over $18 million for bridge upgrades in New Orleans.

Louisiana in Numbers :



Capital investments: More than US$ 52 million in 2024

Employees: approximately 330

Railroad route miles operated: 227

Community investments: US$ 72,000 in 2024

Local spending: US$25 million in 2024 Cash taxes paid: US$9.2 million in 2024



CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“assumes,”“outlook,”“plans,”“targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: