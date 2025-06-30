Coadvantage Completes Merger With Primepay

The newly merged business aims to better serve small and medium-sized companies through innovation and product development, while driving revenue growth with strategic alignment

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline , a private investment firm specializing in financial services and technology, today announced the successful completion of the strategic merger between two of its portfolio companies: CoAdvantage , a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), and PrimePay , a payroll and human resources software business.

"The merger of CoAdvantage and PrimePay enables the combined organization to support clients through all phases of their journey by providing a broader combined offering while continuing to deliver seamless, high-quality customer support," said Joe Pappalardo, partner at Aquiline. "We understand that our clients' businesses are ever evolving and our newly combined capabilities in the payroll and HR technology market serve as a solution to their needs."

"The benefit of joining forces between CoAdvantage and PrimePay in the human capital management (HCM) industry enables our combined business to provide a full range of self and full-service solutions, from standalone payroll to fully outsourced Human Resources, benefits, risk management and insurance solutions," said John Cumbee, chief executive officer. "Our customers will not only have greater flexibility and access to both platforms and suites of solutions, but they will also be positioned to take advantage of our expanded HCM expertise which will allow them to focus on driving business value and enhancing growth."

The go-forward leadership team will focus on delivering the same customer-focused service that both organizations have offered independently while introducing new and improved products, features, and user experience designed to increase brand awareness, market share, and revenue growth. John Cumbee will continue to serve as the company's CEO and the senior leadership team includes key talent from both organizations.

Media Contacts

Aquiline media contact:

Apella Advisors, Anthony Silverman

+44 (0)7818 036579, [email protected]

CoAdvantage and PrimePay media contact:

Liger Marketing, Mike Petchenik

404.832.5143, [email protected]

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline") is a private investment firm based in New York, London and Philadelphia that is dedicated to financial services and technology. As of March 31, 2025, Aquiline has approximately $12 billion of assets under management and has deployed approximately $7.4 billion of capital across the firm's three strategies in private equity, venture, and credit.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that partners with small and mid-sized businesses nationwide to provide comprehensive HR solutions. By outsourcing key HR functions - such as payroll, benefits, risk management, and compliance - businesses can reduce administrative burden and focus on growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. More than 14,000 clients rely on the PrimePay Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay .

SOURCE CoAdvantage

