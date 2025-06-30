MTM Critical Metals Ltd Announces Name Change To Metallium Ltd. And Unveils U.S. Strategy And Technology Rollout Plan

HOUSTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTM Critical Metals Ltd (ASX: MTM| OTCQB: MTMCF (soon to be renamed Metallium Ltd), a pioneer in low-impact, high-efficiency metal recovery technologies, today unveiled its updated strategy, commercial rollout plans, and rebranding during its Annual Shareholder Meeting held in Perth, Australia.

The company is focused on deploying its patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology for strategic metals recovery in the US. The proprietary FJH process enables single-step extraction of critical, strategic, and precious metals, including antimony, gallium, germanium, indium, gold, and rare earths, from electronic waste and mineral concentrates, without smelting or acids.

Key Highlights from the Presentation:



$50 million (AU) Institutional Placement Completed

Firm commitments from Tier-1 global investors endorse transition to a U.S.-focused industrial tech platform. The raise enables rapid U.S. expansion and construction of MTM's first commercial plant in Texas.

U.S. Commercial Operations to Launch in 2026

Texas Technology Campus secured and under construction; commissioning targeted for Q1 2026. Facility will process high-grade e-waste and semiconductor refinery scrap, with offtake agreements already in place.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Execution

MTM is collaborating with industry leaders such as Vedanta (India), Indium Corporation (U.S.) and multiple U.S. electronics recyclers. These partnerships secure feedstock and validate industrial deployment.

Disruptive Technology Platform

FJH is a patented electro-thermal metal recovery process developed at Rice University. It simplifies processing, eliminates harmful chemicals and dramatically improves metal recovery efficiency from difficult feedstocks. U.S. National Rollout Underway

MTM is developing a network of regional sites beyond Texas, with potential locations identified in Louisiana, Florida, Nevada and Ohio to meet the growing demand for domestic refining of critical metals.

Managing Director & CEO Michael Walshe commented:

"This is a pivotal moment in MTM's evolution, which is the reason for a strategic rebranding of the Company to Metallium Ltd. We are fully capitalized and strategically positioned to become a U.S.-based industrial producer of critical and precious metals. Our technology is not just cleaner and faster, it's commercially viable today based on testing carried out on multiple feedstock samples and the FJH system is vital to building resilient domestic supply chains."

