Vinst: Free AI Cooking App To Organize Recipes, Personalize Meals, Collaborate, And Print Custom Cookbooks

Whether it's a recipe passed down through generations, saved from a social post, or made from seasonal market finds, Vinst Cooking Partner App makes everyday cooking simple, healthy and budget conscious. With AI tools that adapt to your tastes, dietary needs, and local ingredients, Vinst provides home cooks with everything they need, all in a single, free app.

"Our drive to promote home cooking comes from a deep commitment to improving the food system," said Dr. Assaf Glazer, Vinst's CEO and Co-Founder. "When we looked at it from multiple angles, including health, affordability, sustainability, and community, we realized that home cooking can be a powerful act of change. Vinst exists to support that shift by making it easier for everyone to cook well, cook together, and cook with purpose."

Vinst's Free Smart AI tools offer:



AI Recipe Import & Extraction : Import and save all your recipes from anywhere - social posts, websites, images, or text - with AI recipe extraction and auto-categorization tools for quick access

AI Nutrition Personalization : Adjust recipes for your dietary needs (e.g., gluten-free, vegan), ingredient availability & seasonality, and portion sizes with a personal AI nutrition assistant.

Smart AI Cooking Tools : Cook smart with Vinst for a superior cooking experience, with easy-to-follow cooking view, always-on screen, AI auto-preset timers, AI chat for real time help and much more.

Collaborative Recipe Collections: Organize and Collaborate your recipes in sharable recipe collections with family and friends. Get notified when new recipes are added. Create and Print Your Own Cookbook : Turn recipes collections into printed cookbooks - a perfect gift or keepsake.

Recognized by Experts and Innovators

Selected to join Meta's AI Accelerator Program, Vinst was named among Israel's top 10 AI companies. The app is now being used by nutritionists, food brands, chefs, educators, and home cooks around the world. From health coaches like Nagina Abdullah of MasalaBody to culinary creators like Rachel Simon of SEED + MILL , Vinst is helping experts and everyday cooks alike bring intention and simplicity back to the kitchen.

Vinst isn't stopping there, and has partnered with leading academic health and food-tech institutions to drive scientific innovation and reimagine the way we understand and consume food, with more to be shared in the near future.

A Personal Mission to Make Cooking Easier

And it all started at home. During the pandemic, Glazer, a pioneer in AI and computer vision, and former CEO & Co-Founder of Nanit , began cooking more often for his family. His passion deepened when two of his children were diagnosed with celiac disease, prompting him to study nutrition, earn a Culinary Master Diploma, and work in fine dining.. Teaming up with former SVP of R&D at Nanit and pastry chef Chen Fisher, the pair launched Vinst to make everyday cooking easier, healthier, and more meaningful for others.

Vinst is available for free on iOS and Android. The press kit, including hi-res images and more, is available here .

Check out a video of Vinst here .

About Vinst

Vinst is on a mission to encourage and elevate home cooking, promoting healthier and more sustainable nutrition for everyone. The company's first product, the Vinst Cooking Partner App, leverages AI to simplify the cooking process, encourage healthy nutrition practices, preserve culinary memories, and bring to life its promise: 'You cook. We create your book."

For more information, visit .

