Customerinsights.AI (CIAI) Launches Ciathena: A Conversational, Agentic AI Platform Redefining Pharma Commercial Analytics

PHOENIX, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week CIAI announced the launch of ciATHENA, a next generation Agentic AI platform built to accelerate commercial analytics across life sciences organizations. Combining natural language interfaces with intelligent agents, ciATHENA empowers various commercial teams to ask questions "Why am I seeing a trend break in new therapy starts this week?" or "Identify HCPs with NBRx opportunity based on market access favorability in their practice?" and receive timely, contextual, and actionable analytics and answers.

"Pharma teams are drowning in dashboards and still starved for insight," said Abhay Jajoo, CEO of CIAI. "ciATHENA breaks through that barrier. It empowers users to ask questions the way they think and get the right answers, instantly."

The platform's core innovation lies in its agentic architecture. Behind each conversational prompt, ciATHENA orchestrates a coordinated system of agents responsible for data ingestion, transformation, modeling, and insight delivery. It integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems, bringing intelligence directly into the team's workflow.

"Users just ask questions, ciATHENA executes the appropriate analyses, and returns insights!" said Robin Varghese, COO of CIAI. "That's the essence of Agentic AI: take away the burden of data wrangling with the help of an intelligent agentic teammate, not another tool."

At launch, ciATHENA offers three high value use cases tailored to commercial analytics:



LENS (Landscape Evaluation and Sizing) uses anonymized patient claims data to evaluate and size markets for new indications or molecules and prioritize go-to market opportunities. CIAI is offering a free trial to eligible Pharma teams for a limited time, click here to try now .

FAST (Formulary Access Scoring and Targeting) identifies and quantifies access growth opportunities through data science-driven assessment of formulary favorability across target universes. 340B Diversion Detection system flags suspicious transfers and anomalies from chargeback, affiliation and EDI 867 data.

One beta user of the LENS app noted: "In hours, LENS helped us size multiple patient populations and formulate critical insights for the pipeline team. It gave us clarity we usually wait weeks for."

"The entire platform is built to be enterprise ready from day one," said Ankit Chhabra, Chief Product Officer at CIAI. "We designed it to deploy fast, scale across regions and brands, and deliver value in weeks, not quarters."

ciATHENA is built to scale globally, capable of handling vast volumes of data across multiple therapeutic areas. The platform runs securely within each customer's environment, aligning with enterprise privacy and compliance standards. A multi-tenant architecture ensures every client benefits from continuous product improvements without additional implementation work.

CIAI is offering eligible organizations a free trial of the LENS app, providing teams with firsthand access to agentic, conversational analytics.

Click here to learn about ciATHENA, or here to request a free trial of the LENS use case.

About CustomerInsights (CIAI)

Launched in 2018, CIAI is a Platform-led Analytics as a Service (PLAaaS) company disrupting the Life Sciences analytics ecosystem through AI-powered commercial analytics applications to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. For more information, visit CustomerInsights or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE CustomerInsights

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED