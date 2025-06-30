Bennabis Health And Ezmedcard Announce Partnership To Support Medical Cannabis Patients

Working to make medical cannabis more affordable for patients.

Bennabis Health and EzMedCard set to transform access to medical cannabis, poised for growth.

- Julien Debelle Duplan, Founder and CMO EzMedCard

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bennabis Health, provider of the first program for individual and group health programs to reduce out-of-pocket costs for medical cannabis patients, and EzMedCard, a provider of medical certifications, are working in collaboration to support medical cannabis patients through more affordable, reliable resources. This collaboration allows the two organizations to strengthen their positions in the market and deliver significant savings for medical cannabis patients.

Together, EzMedcard and Bennabis Health support patients through the certification process, provide education, and most importantly help make medical cannabis more affordable.

Both organizations provide complimentary services designed to guide patients on their wellness journey. Bennabis Health provides access to medical cannabis savings through its Premium Membership, which extends a 15% discount on medical cannabis purchases made at participating Network Dispensaries. EzMedCard offers a convenient online process for medical cannabis evaluations in select states, certifying patients of a qualifying condition in order to receive a state-issued medical card . The combined discounts provide cannabis patients with substantial savings.

This partnership aligns the goals of both organizations by offering a comprehensive solution. Julien Debelle Duplan, EzMedCard founder and chief marketing officer stated“We're incredibly excited to partner with Bennabis Health to increase access to medical cannabis for their members and communities. Bennabis Health is on the forefront of integrating medical cannabis into traditional therapeutic healthcare and we're thrilled at the opportunity to grow medical awareness and coverage together.”

To join Bennabis Health's Dispensary Network or to learn more about its group health program, contact ... or visit the website at bennabishealth .

About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health is a healthcare company transforming access to medical cannabis by making it understandable and affordable through a national system that integrates medical cannabis into traditional therapeutic healthcare options. Driven by an experienced team, Bennabis Health delivers discounts through a multistate dispensary network, comprehensive patient education, and a roadmap for the medicinal cannabis journey. Their first-to-market system is available to individuals as well as employer groups looking to offer a unique employee benefit.

About EzMedCard: EzMedCard provides assistance to patients seeking to obtain medical cannabis cards. Their physicians provide telehealth appointments for evaluation for patient certification of a qualifying condition, and they offer guidance through the state application process for new and renewing patients.

