ASM Share Buyback Update June 23 27, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands

June 30, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value June 23, 2025 9,874 € 517.47 € 5,109,461 June 24, 2025 11,169 € 533.12 € 5,954,417 June 25, 2025 10,980 € 545.59 € 5,990,567 Total 32,023 € 532.57 € 17,054,445

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 40.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: ...

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi

T: +31 88 100 8502

E: ...



