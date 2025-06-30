EUROAPI Sells Haverhill Site To Particle Dynamics As Part Of Its FOCUS-27 Transformation Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Paris – June 30, 2025 – EUROAPI today announced the signing of a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of 100% of EUROAPI UK Ltd, the subsidiary operating its Haverhill manufacturing site, with a simultaneous closing to Particle Dynamics - a global leader in particle processing, delivery technologies, and finished dose manufacturing for the nutraceutical, consumer health, and pharmaceutical sectors.

“The divestment of Haverhill is a key step toward optimizing our industrial footprint and advancing our FOCUS-27 transformation plan. This transaction strengthens our efficiency and focus on our strategic network, reinforcing our commitment to execution,” said David Seignolle, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI.“We are grateful to our UK colleagues for their contribution, professionalism and dedication over the years and we are committed to supporting them with this transition. We believe that Particle Dynamics, with its strong expertise and growing international presence, is well placed to build on the site's capabilities and support its continued development.”

“Particle Dynamics' acquisition of EUROAPI UK Ltd is part of a strategic move to strengthen our global particle engineering capabilities, and expand the market segments we can serve,” said Nicolas Fortin, Chief Executive Officer of Particle Dynamics.“We are committed to invest in the Haverhill site, with plans to add new commercial-scale spray drying capabilities, and exceptional talents, as we extend our high quality CDMO service offerings to pharmaceutical innovators.”

The transaction was completed under financial terms reflecting the fair value of the shares sold1. It is expected to have a limited impact on EUROAPI's H1 2025 consolidated financial statements. All operations and associated commitments related to the company will be transferred to Particle Dynamics. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. In 2024, net sales from the Haverhill site totalled about 35 million euros, with nearly 80% attributed to Sanofi.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,430 employees every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3“Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 1, 2025. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

1 Subject to potential additional effects related to identified items or subsequent accounting adjustments as defined by the SPA.

