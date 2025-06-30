AV Matters Rebrands To AVFX -- A New Name For A Trusted Force In Event Production

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AVFX is the trusted national partner behind executive-level general sessions, immersive trade show booths, national association conferences, nonprofit fundraisers, and agency-led brand activations. The rebrand unifies the company's expanded capabilities under one name that reflects what clients already know: AVFX delivers the gear, the calm, and the precision that critical moments demand.

"This rebrand is more than a new name. It's a reflection of how far we've come and where we're going," said Matt Emerson, CEO of AVFX. "We've grown into a full-service national partner for teams who need flawless delivery under pressure. The name AVFX matches the caliber of our work and the clients we serve."

Industries & Partners We Serve



Corporate Events – Technical production for meetings, conferences, and brand experiences where precision, reliability, and audience impact matter.

Association Events – Flawless AV for annual meetings, leadership forums, and conferences-because member experiences leave lasting impressions.

Nonprofit Events – Production support for galas, fundraisers, and mission-driven events where every detail supports the cause and the community. Agency Partnerships – A seamless extension of creative teams. AVFX handles technical design, show execution, and production management with professionalism and discretion.

What AVFX Delivers



Event Production – Full-service AV production for corporate events, association meetings, brand activations, and special events. From concept to execution, AVFX handles staging, lighting, audio, video, show flow, and onsite crew management to ensure flawless experiences.

Trade Show AV Design – Eye-catching, high-performing booth environments that merge storytelling, technology, and strategy.

Event Internet – Reliable, secure network solutions for events of any size, anywhere.

AV Rentals – Fully supported, high-quality AV rentals for corporate events, conferences, galas, and productions. Serving event producers, agencies, and fellow AV companies, AVFX delivers reliable equipment and expert technical support for production-focused events.

StudioAVFX – Full-service media production, content creation, interactive media, and media design built for screens big and small. PresenterHubTM – A proprietary platform for presentation management that streamlines speaker coordination, content handling, and show execution.

The New AVFX

With a national footprint and offices in Boston, Denver, and now Orlando, AVFX powers in-person, hybrid, and virtual events across industries.

Client partnerships include global brands, Fortune 500 companies, medical associations, nonprofits, and top-tier agencies. Whether the project calls for five breakout rooms, a 10,000+-person keynote, or a fully immersive experience, AVFX shows up ready.

As of June 28, 2025, the AV Matters name has officially retired, with all digital properties and brand presence now fully transitioned to AVFX.

Explore the Rebrand

New name. Same trusted team. Let's talk about how AVFX can support your upcoming events with the same precision, reliability, and creativity you count on.

Visit

SOURCE AVFX, LLC