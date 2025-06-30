Autoacquireai Appoints Kevin Gotcher As Vice President Of Sales

AutoAcquireAI, the AI-driven Vehicle Acquisition Platform , is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Gotcher as its new Vice President of Sales.

- Kevin GotcherSANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AutoAcquireAI, the AI-driven platform transforming how dealerships acquire used vehicles, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Gotcher as its new Vice President of Sales.Kevin brings over a decade of experience in automotive SaaS and dealership solutions, most recently serving in a senior sales leadership role at Car Offer, where he was instrumental in expanding market share and forging strategic partnerships across the country. His proven ability to scale teams, drive performance, and build long-term client relationships makes him a powerful addition to AutoAcquireAI's executive team.“As we continue to scale nationally, Kevin's leadership will be critical in helping dealers modernize and optimize their acquisition strategy,” said Anthony Monteiro, Founder and CEO of AutoAcquireAI.“He deeply understands both the operational pain points dealerships face and the power of AI to solve them. We're excited to welcome him to the team.”In his new role, Kevin will oversee sales strategy, regional growth, and customer engagement initiatives as AutoAcquireAI rapidly expands across key U.S. markets. The company's AI platform enables dealerships to acquire vehicles directly from consumers using predictive analytics, remote inspections, instant valuations, title verification, and logistics automation-all in one seamless workflow.“I've seen firsthand how technology can reshape this industry,” said Kevin Gotcher.“AutoAcquireAI is building the most comprehensive and dealer-friendly acquisition tool in the market today. I'm excited to help dealerships grow smarter and faster with it.”About AutoAcquireAIAutoAcquireAI is a cutting-edge automotive SaaS platform that empowers dealerships to source used vehicles directly from consumers using AI. The system identifies in-market sellers, delivers precise instant offers, verifies titles and payoffs, coordinates transportation, and handles payment-automating what was once a fragmented, manual process. The result: better inventory, lower costs, and faster turn times.To learn more or request a live demo, visit .Contact:AutoAcquireAI Media Relations... | (850) 460‐4032

