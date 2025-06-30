Gallant Closes $18 Million Series B To Bring Ready-To-Use Stem Cell Therapies For Pets To Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gallant is creating a new category in veterinary care with ready-to-use stem cell therapies that target the root cause of the most common and underserved diseases in dogs and cats. Its first product for refractory Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis (FCGS) is on track for FDA conditional approval in early 2026, and could become the first FDA-labeled, allogeneic stem cell therapy in veterinary medicine.

With this funding, Gallant accelerates its path to initial commercial rollout of its lead product for FCGS, while advancing a pipeline of therapies for Canine and Feline Osteoarthritis (COA and FOA), Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD), and Feline Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) – conditions where current standards of care manage symptoms rather than address the underlying disease.

"We have been continually impressed by Gallant's team, clarity of vision, and ability to deliver. They're tackling some of the most persistent needs in animal health using their proprietary technology platform to bring truly differentiated solutions to veterinarians and pets in need – meaningful innovation that targets the disease, not just symptoms," said Dr. Cindy Cole, Technical Partner at Digitalis Ventures .

"Gallant has made significant strides in a short time, advancing a new class of therapies grounded in science and built for scale," said Teymour Boutros-Ghali, Managing Partner at BOLD Capital . "As it moves through FDA review toward commercialization, we're excited to stand behind a team pushing the boundaries of what's possible in veterinary care."

NovaQuest Capital Management's participation brings notable category experience with their investment in Mesoblast. Their first product, RYONCIL®, became the first-ever FDA-approved human allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy in the U.S. in December 2024.

"Regenerative medicine is entering its prime – we've seen it firsthand with the success of allogeneic stem cell therapies in human healthcare," said Brian Axe, Partner at NovaQuest . "Gallant is bringing that same caliber of science to animal health with off-the-shelf therapies for pets targeting the root cause of disease where current care falls short. We're thrilled to help bring these pioneering therapies to market."

Gallant's research, focused on canine and feline osteoarthritis, feline chronic kidney disease, and feline chronic gingivostomatitis, found that only 56% of veterinarians are satisfied with treatments for canine OA – and just 8% for FCGS. Most veterinarians understand that current therapies manage symptoms, not the underlying disease, and roughly half of veterinarians express a strong interest in using regenerative medicine across conditions. Gallant's therapies are designed to meet that demand: ready-to-use, science-backed, and developed under FDA oversight.

"We're honored to have the backing of partners who share our vision in creating this new category of medicine that doesn't just help pets feel better, but helps pets get better," said Dr. Linda Black, CEO of Gallant . "The FDA approval of the first human allogeneic stem cell therapy was a historic milestone, and we're looking forward to delivering this breakthrough therapy for animal health."

Gallant's proprietary stem cell platform harnesses the unique potential of uterine-derived mesenchymal stem cells. The anticipated conditional approval of the FCGS therapy would offer new hope to cats facing this debilitating disease and help lay the regulatory roadmap for future off-the-shelf stem cell therapies. This work is part of Gallant's larger mission: to make stem cell therapy accessible to every pet who needs it.

About Gallant

Gallant is an animal health biotechnology company creating a new category of veterinary medicine with a pipeline of off-the-shelf stem cell therapies targeting the root causes of diseases in pets. Led by pioneers in veterinary regenerative medicine with deep expertise in development, manufacturing, and commercialization, Gallant is making regenerative medicine accessible – moving beyond symptom management to restoring health at the source. Learn more at .

About Digitalis Ventures

Digitalis Ventures backs founders solving critical problems in health. The firm invests in early-stage companies across the healthcare ecosystem with the goal of supporting them through multiple rounds of financing. Digitalis is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at .

About BOLD Capital

BOLD Capital is a venture capital firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and companies that share a bold vision for a brighter future. The firm invests primarily in two transformative areas: health and life sciences, and deep tech and productivity. BOLD identifies emerging science and technologies with the potential to disrupt and democratize massive markets, creating innovative solutions to some of humanity's most pressing challenges. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Learn more at .

About NovaQuest Capital Management

NovaQuest Capital Management, located in North Carolina's Research Triangle, is a life science investment firm with a specialization in biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 2010, and with more than $2.5 billion raised across multiple funds, NovaQuest provides tailored capital solutions that fund innovation in biopharmaceutical development and invests in compelling healthcare companies with products and technologies aimed at helping humans and animals live healthier, longer, more productive lives. Learn more at .

Contact:

Galyna Danylenko

+1 (443) 254-7567

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallant