Govee Transforms Underutilized Spaces At Home With Launch Of Innovative Floor Lamp Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp features an innovative three-in-one lighting solution, engineered to adapt to a wide range of everyday scenarios and designed to seamlessly complement any home. Crafted for corners, the Floor Lamp Series transforms underutilized corners into expressive, visually refined and personalized spaces.

"At Govee, we believe lighting is more than just illumination. It shapes how we feel, how we live, and how we connect with our spaces," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "With the new Floor Lamp Series, our goal is to reimagine the often-overlooked corners of the home, turning them into vibrant and expressive areas that blend daily functionality with emotional well-being. By integrating ambient RGB lighting with practical white light across a range of thoughtful designs, we are offering people the freedom to personalize their environments and experience the full potential of beautiful, smart lighting."

For Every Corner and Every Mood

The Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp, thoughtfully engineered to combine functional white light and vibrant RGB ambiance, also delivers a signature ripple projection effect within a sleek, space-efficient design. With upper, middle, and lower light zones, each controlled independently, the lamp offers the flexibility to adapt to a wide range of daily scenarios, from focused task lighting to immersive mood creation.

The upper section delivers a dynamic ripple effect that evokes the softness of moonlight, blending warm and cool tones to create a calming atmosphere ideal for relaxation and meditation. The middle RGBIC section and lower white light zone work together to provide layered and customizable illumination, with stepless color temperature control, up to 1,000 lumens of brightness, and smooth transitions suited for any time of day.

Fully compatible with leading smart home ecosystems, the Uplighter Floor Lamp supports voice control through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter. Through the Govee Home App, users can access a wide array of intelligent features, including Auto-Run, DIY lighting effects, ambient syncing, and more. From morning routines to evening wind-downs, the Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp delivers an elevated lighting experience that enhances both the emotional atmosphere and functional quality of any living space.

Versatile Lighting for Modern Families and Inspired Spaces

Designed with families in mind, the Govee Torchiere Floor Lamp delivers immersive ambient lighting through its triple-zone color control, allowing rich RGB effects to flow seamlessly across ceilings and walls. With soft, eye-friendly light, built-in music sync, and easy app or voice control, it creates a warm and engaging environment perfect for quality moments in bedrooms, playrooms, or shared spaces.

By contrast, the Govee Tree Floor Lamp emphasizes spatial aesthetics and creative versatility. Its three independently adjustable arms, modular geometric design, and high-lumen performance allow it to function as both a sculptural focal point and a practical lighting solution. Suited for more complex layouts and thoughtfully designed interiors, it transforms overlooked corners into expressive, visually refined spaces that balance decorative impact with everyday usability, making every corner a captivating focal point.

Bringing Corners to Life with the New Floor Lamp Series

Guided by the belief that lighting is more than a functional necessity, the series embodies Govee's new brand campaign, "Life is Colorful," by turning forgotten corners into expressive, purposeful spaces that reflect individuality and emotion.

Since 2017, Govee has advanced smart lighting through eight years of development and innovation. The floor lamps series features enhanced RGBWWIC technology that seamlessly blends dynamic color effects with practical white lighting. This integration allows users to create the right ambiance for any occasion, whether it's focused productivity, everyday comfort, or immersive relaxation.

The current Floor Lamp Series offers a diverse lineup that includes both Vertical Standing Floor Lamps and Versatile Illumination Floor Lamps, each crafted to meet the needs of different home environments. In addition to the Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp, the Govee Torchiere Floor Lamp, and the Govee Tree Floor Lamp, Govee's floor lamp series also includes previously released Govee Floor Lamp Pro, Govee Floor Lamp 2, Govee Cylinder Floor Lamp and Govee Floor Lamp Basic, which are available on Govee .

Pricing and Availability

Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp, is available on Govee official websit and Amazon , retailing for $179.99.

Govee Torchiere Floor Lamp, is available on Govee official websit and Amazon , retailing for $149.99.

Govee Tree Floor Lamp, is available on Govee official websit and Amazon , retailing for $169.99.

For more details about the brand and other floor lamps, please visit govee .

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited