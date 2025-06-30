Charge Rigs Welcomes Mark Gross As VP Of Channel Development To Drive Strategic Growth And Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Charge Rigs appoints Mark Gross as VP of Channel Development, boosting growth, dealer success, and innovation in EV infrastructure solutions.

- Mark GrossAPOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Charge Rigs , a leading U.S. manufacturer of innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions , is excited to announce the addition of industry veteran Mark Gross as Vice President of Channel Development. With an extensive background in strategic partnerships, channel growth, and business development, Gross brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Charge Rigs as the company continues its rapid expansion.In his new role, Gross will oversee the development and execution of strategies aimed at strengthening and expanding Charge Rigs' dealer network. His experience building robust channels and strategic alliances will be instrumental in driving market penetration and accelerating the company's vision of delivering flexible, high-performance EV infrastructure solutions nationwide.“We look forward to having Mark Gross on our team,” said Paul Boes, CEO at Charge Rigs.“Mark's impressive track record and industry relationships will significantly boost our efforts in supporting dealer success, expanding our reach, and reinforcing our leadership in EV infrastructure solutions. We look forward to his contributions as we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth.”Charge Rigs is dedicated to addressing critical infrastructure gaps that slow fleet electrification, emergency deployment, and off-grid operations. With Gross's leadership, the company is strategically positioned to advance its mission by growing dealer partnerships, launching innovative products, and increasing market presence.“I'm excited to join Charge Rigs, a company clearly dedicated to innovation, quality, and dealer success,” said Mark Gross.“The EV infrastructure market is evolving rapidly, and Charge Rigs' mobile, modular solutions uniquely position us to meet these dynamic demands. I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with our dealers to enhance their success and drive the widespread adoption of sustainable transportation.”

