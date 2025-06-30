ASK BOSCO® Secures £4.1M Investment From Specialist Investor Gresham House Ventures

John Readman, CEO & Founder and Abi Liddle, COO

LEEDS, LS1 4DW, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ASK BOSCO, the AI-powered marketing analytics platform, has secured a £4.1m investment from Gresham House Ventures, a growth equity investor specialising in scaling businesses.The £4.1mn investment supports the ongoing growth of ASK BOSCO, the platform created by performance marketing agency Modo25. ASK BOSCOhelps brands, retailers, and agencies consolidate their marketing and e-commerce data into a single dashboard. It enables automated reporting and faster AI-powered insights that optimise digital advertising spend, driving greater ROI and overall marketing efficiency.As digital advertising becomes increasingly expensive and complex, and third-party cookies phase out, the platform is attracting brands, retailers and agencies looking to unify their data, gain instant insights and make faster data-driven decisions.ASK BOSCOplans to increase its support for performance marketing agencies, many of which are facing challenges in the age of AI. As clients demand greater results and clearer ROI, agencies are under pressure to evolve quickly.A standout feature of the platform, ASK BOSCO's AI Analyst, enables users to interact with their data using natural language questioning for instant answers, allowing agencies and marketers to cut through complexities and eliminate data bottlenecks. From campaign insights to visualisations in seconds, the feature brings powerful data analysis to the fingertips of all levels of a business, from marketers to the C-suite, without the need for technical or data expertise. For example, users can ask questions such as 'What was my best performing channel last week' or 'What is the change in sales each day this month?' and receive instant answers.ASK BOSCOsecured early backing from angel investors, including Bonamy Grimes, co-founder of Skyscanner, and Richard Flint, the former CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming.The new funding from Gresham House Ventures will be used to expand ASK BOSCO's senior technical and sales teams. This will create more jobs in their Leeds head office and accelerate growth across the agency and ecommerce markets and support international expansion into the US. ASK BOSCO, a Shopify partner, will also launch an AI reporting app in the Shopify app ecosystem bringing enhanced, streamlined reporting and conversational AI capabilities directly to Shopify users.Hamza Rafiq, investment manager at Gresham House Ventures, said,“ASK BOSCOis solving a real and growing pain point for digital marketers, empowering them to make faster, smarter decisions by leveraging the data they already have. With a clear vision and strong momentum across the ecommerce and agency markets, we're excited to support the ASK BOSCOteam as they scale their AI marketing analytics solution.”John Readman, founder and CEO of Modo25 and ASK BOSCO, added:“Gresham House Ventures brings a wealth of experience to help us scale at speed. Its backing is a huge vote of confidence in our mission to empower marketers and agencies to make better, data-driven decisions. We're fired up, ambitious, and ready to take things to the next level with the support and experience of the team at Gresham House Ventures.”The investment follows a busy period for Gresham House Ventures, which continues to back high-growth, digitally focused businesses. Recent investments include leading a investment into Penfold, a digital workplace pensions provider, and a £5mn investment into adventure travel scale-up Much Better Adventures.As AI becomes the ultimate competitive advantage in marketing, this investment marks a major step forward for ASK BOSCO, which is empowering businesses to automate, optimise, and outperform, all through one powerful platform.END OF RELEASEAbout Modo25 and ASK BOSCOModo25 is a digital marketing agency on a mission to empower in-house teams and give businesses greater control over their marketing performance. Headquartered in Leeds, UK, Modo25 combines performance marketing expertise with cutting-edge technology to drive sustainable growth for brands and agencies.ASK BOSCOis Modo25's proprietary AI-powered marketing platform that brings together all your performance and ecommerce data into one easy-to-use dashboard. Designed to help marketers and agencies optimise their digital strategy, ASK BOSCOoffers automated reporting, conversational AI, forecasting and budget planning across channels including Google, Shopify, Meta and Microsoft Ads. By leveraging first- and third-party data, the platform gives teams instant access to marketing insights and the confidence to make data-led decisions, reduce ad waste, and increase ROI.For more information, visit and .Follow Modo25 onX ( )Facebook ( )Instagram ( )and LinkedIn ( )Follow ASK BOSCOonX ( )Facebook ( )YouTube ( )LinkedIn ( )

