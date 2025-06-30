AI Leader Vasi Philomin Joins Siemens To Scale Industrial AI Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Siemens is rapidly scaling and expanding its AI-powered offerings, which currently includes 35 applications – among them, the award-winning Industrial Copilot. Under Philomin's leadership, the company will also drive the development of an industrial foundational model that delivers industrial-grade AI for customers – designed to be safe, secure, reliable, and trustworthy. He will report directly to Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Siemens AG.

Philomin joins Siemens from Amazon, where he most recently served as Vice President of Generative AI, leading Amazon Web Services' (AWS) AI product strategy. At Amazon, he was instrumental in building Amazon Bedrock and overseeing the development of foundation models. His expertise spans advanced machine learning, platform architecture, and enterprise-scale AI deployment.

"We are delighted to welcome Vasi Philomin to Siemens. Vasi brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and strong record in execution," said Peter Koerte. "His outstanding expertise in AI and proven leadership in building transformative technologies will be instrumental in scaling our data and AI capabilities, unlocking new opportunities across our technology stack, and delivering even greater value to our customers."

Commenting on his new role, Vasi Philomin said: "I'm thrilled to join Siemens at a time when the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds are being redrawn by AI. The next great frontier for artificial intelligence is the physical world – powering machines, factories, and infrastructure that sense, reason, and act. Siemens, with its unmatched domain expertise and global industrial footprint, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. I'm excited to help shape this future, building breakthrough technologies, fostering deep partnerships, and turning bold ideas into real-world impact."

Vasi Philomin brings more than two decades of experience in technology leadership. Before joining Amazon, he held senior roles at Philips, where he led global innovation initiatives in computer vision and connected systems. He holds a PhD in Computer Science with a focus on machine learning and computer vision, as well as dual Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Maryland, USA. Philomin is also the inventor on more than 100 U.S. patents.

