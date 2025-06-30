Insightsoftware Brings Justperform To France, Supporting Finance Teams With AI Powered Financial Companion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modern all-in-one EPM solution transforms how French finance professionals collaborate, forecast, and close with intelligent automation

RALEIGH, N.C. and PARIS, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that JustPerform is now available in France. This intelligent financial planning, forecasting, and close companion empowers French finance teams to work smarter, not harder. It seamlessly blends human expertise with AI capabilities that feel like having the most insightful colleague always at your side.

French finance professionals know the frustration: endless hours wrestling with spreadsheets, chasing down data from multiple systems, and scrambling to meet closing deadlines while trying to deliver strategic insights that actually drive business value. JustPerform transforms this daily reality by working alongside teams as an intelligent companion that understands how finance teams think and work.

Lineos, AI powered by insightsoftware, is woven throughout the JustPerform experience, giving teams a trusted partner that streamlines every process. Lineos delivers critical insights through predictive forecasting that anticipates what's ahead and anomaly detection that catches what others miss. Lineos is intelligence built into the fabric of how modern finance teams work. It enables collaboration for you to close faster, report with confidence, and make decisions that matter.

"Finance teams shouldn't spend their expertise fighting technology – they should spend it solving business challenges," said Elisabeth Rambert, Regional Vice President of France at insightsoftware. "JustPerform represents our commitment to giving French finance professionals the modern tools they deserve to focus on what matters most. Further, it reinforces our commitment to the French market, which we've been honored to serve for more than 20 years with other comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO."

The solution puts business users in control, enabling them to master any process in under five minutes. French organizations using JustPerform are seeing 40% faster budget preparation, 60% time savings in data transformation, and 2x return on investment delivered in half the typical timeframe.

In the coming months, JustPerform will also be able to set up multiple customer instances, enabling CPA firms to take advantage of the solution's capabilities. In addition to France, JustPerform is available in North America, the UK, Ireland, and APAC.

Discover how JustPerform helps finance teams achieve 40% faster budget preparation, 2x quicker ROI, and 60% time savings in data transformation. Join the 'How to transform your financial planning in 2025' webinar on July 2, 2025 at 17:30. Register here .

