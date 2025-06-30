Pinterest AI Pin Generator - Content Goblin Launches Next-Gen AI Platform To Turbo-Charge Pinterest & Blog Growth

Create incredible AI Pinterst pins in seconds

Lightning-fast platform automates articles, recipes, and Pinterest pins in seconds

- Johnathan Ward, Founder & Lead DeveloperRAYLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ContentGoblin officially launches its cloud-based platform that transforms a single topic prompt into a fully formatted, image-rich article and a batch of Pinterest-ready pins in seconds.What Sets Content Goblin ApartEnd-to-End Automation– Users type a topic, choose the number of sections, and let Content Goblin write headlines, body copy, and meta descriptions while it simultaneously generates high-resolution images.– A built-in Pin Generator produces dozens of 9 × 16 graphics in one go, eliminating tedious template edits and keeping brand visuals fresh.WordPress-Native Draft Publishing– One-click export pipes every article, image, and alt-text straight into the WordPress block editor as a draft, ready for a final polish or immediate scheduling.– The system uploads all media to the site's library automatically, so creators never touch a“Download” button.Multi-Mode Content Creation– Listicle Mode whips up polished top-10 style posts with contextual images under each sub-heading.– Recipe Article Mode adds ingredient blocks, step-by-step directions, and mouth-watering food photography.– Roundup Mode curates external links, affiliate mentions, or internal posts-perfect for marketers building silo hubs.Free-Form Image & Outline Builders– Creators can feed any prompt to the image engine for completely original visuals-no two pins or hero photos ever look alike.– A drag-and-drop outline tool lets advanced users dictate exact H2/H3 structure before the AI fills in copy, ensuring bullet-proof SEO targeting.Scales With Credits, Not Limits– Three monthly plans (Ghoul, Ghost, Goblin) deliver 2.9K, 6K, or 14K credits that users spend however they like-on text, images, or pins.– Top-up packs are available any time; unused credits clear at the end of each billing cycle to keep costs predictable.Creator-First Ecosystem– All subscribers gain entry to a private community with courses, monetization playbooks, and direct Slack access to founder Johnathan Ward.– Every feature update drops to all tiers automatically-no nickel-and-diming for“pro” add-ons.About Content GoblinContent Goblin, LLC is an Ohio-based software company committed to helping publishers dominate visual search and social discovery. Combining large-language-model writing with cutting-edge image generation, Content Goblin empowers users to scale traffic from Pinterest, Facebook, and search while slashing production costs.Start creating in seconds at

