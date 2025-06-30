Alberici & Flintco Expand Services With Investment In LCG Capital Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by real estate professionals Rob Goltermann, Ian Silberman and Scott Bitney, LCG will retain its name and continue to operate independently under Goltermann's leadership as Chief Executive Officer. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alberici subsidiaries Alberici Constructors and Flintco construction clients gain access to real estate expertise.

"Clients today face tighter credit markets and complex macroeconomic conditions," said Richard Jaggers, President and CEO of Alberici Corporation. "Our investment in LCG gives us a powerful resource to help clients extract value from existing assets and align their real estate strategies with long-term business goals."

Joining the LCG leadership team is Craig Saur, former Chief Administrative Officer at Flintco, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Saur brings more than two decades of operational and real estate experience to support client solutions and drive internal growth.

"For many companies, real estate is a major cost driver but not a core capability," said Saur. "LCG is built to help clients convert real estate from a challenge into a strategic advantage."

"LCG helps clients optimize the value of their real estate portfolios through development, repositioning and planning future capital projects," added Goltermann. "With the financial strength and national presence of Alberici and Flintco, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and deliver integrated solutions across industries."

A new Board of Directors reflects the strategic alignment of both organizations. Members include Gregory Kozicz, Ph.D., Chairman, Alberici Corporation; Rob Goltermann, CEO, LCG Capital Management; Anthony Clark, CEO, Narrow Road Group; Ian Silberman, Principal, LCG Capital Management.

About Alberici Corporation

Alberici Corporation, through its subsidiaries Alberici Constructors and Flintco, is a leading North American construction company serving diverse markets with innovative, high-quality and safe project delivery. Founded in 1918 and 1908, the company has 3,500 employees across North America and ranks as the 34th largest builder (ENR, May 2025) with annual revenues exceeding $4.45 billion.

