Hyland Launches Agentic Document Processing To Drive End-To-End Business Automation With Semantic, Context-Aware Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional IDP tools that simply capture and extract data, Hyland's agentic document processing is designed to understand, reason, and act autonomously. Purpose-built for mission-critical industries such as healthcare, financial services, government, and insurance, this solution turns documents - and unstructured data - into rich, machine-interpretable representations. By doing so, this empowers intelligent agents to interpret meaning, assess context, and drive decisions within complex workflows. Through advanced semantic understanding and context-aware AI, Hyland eliminates low-value manual tasks and enables fully autonomous decision-making at scale, across the enterprise.

"We're not simply applying agentic AI to automate individual tasks - we're transforming entire processes and broader workflows, which represents a fundamental differentiation in how organizations can leverage AI to drive meaningful business outcomes," said Hyland CEO, Jitesh S. Ghai. "By leveraging generative AI, Hyland's agentic technologies not only discover and reason, but drive action across all levels of enterprise business processes.

This includes making decisions and driving intelligent automation to realize business outcomes not possible before - something that no other technology provider in content management can do today."

Mission-Critical Focus: Hyland's Differentiator

Hyland's agentic document processing solution is uniquely suited for organizations where content drives operations at scale. In healthcare, for example, it will enable agents that can triage inbound documents, extract clinical intelligence, reason over patient histories, and update records in near real-time - automatically initiating alerts or follow-up actions as needed, without disrupting workflows or compromising data integrity.

Hyland's Agentic Document Processing: What Makes It Different



Zero-Shot, Context-Aware Agents : No training data required-agents understand document types and extract meaning from the full context, not just fields.



Reasoning and Action : Enriched with semantic intelligence, agents discover the reasons behind data patterns and make contextually appropriate decisions, triggering downstream workflows autonomously.



Process-Aware by Design : Built to support entire workflows, including decision-making, exception handling, and cross-system integration.

Deployed on the Content Innovation Cloud : Secure, scalable, and interoperable with Electronic Health Records, Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management and legacy platforms.

"Hyland has been delivering core components of Intelligent Document Processing for years - through document capture, classification, and workflow automation," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder of Deep Analysis. "Adding agentic AI enables more autonomous, intelligent actions, marking an evolution of its capabilities. Hyland is now well-positioned to support the future of intelligent document processing."

More Than IDP - Hyland Delivers Agentic Outcomes

Hyland's agentic document processing solution is not just a technology shift - it's the continuation of its mission to empower organizations with intelligent content capabilities that match the complexity of their real-world operations. By embedding reasoning and decision-making into content workflows, Hyland enables its customers to move beyond document management and automation - to true enterprise intelligence at scale, where systems actively discover meaning, reason about causes and consequences, and take meaningful actions to drive business outcomes.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland .

