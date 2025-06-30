STG Logistics Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress And Purpose

STG's latest CSR report showcases the organization's commitment to a wide variety of initiatives, including environmental stewardship, employee well-being, and governance and accountability.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc. (STG), a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has published its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's approach to environmental stewardship, employee safety, and governance and accountability. The report also covers initiatives introduced in 2024, including a company-wide safety week and launching a new employee-facing intranet.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we've made as an organization," said Geoff Anderman, STG's Chief Executive Officer. "We also recognize our journey is ongoing. We will continue to enhance our operations, invest in innovation, and refine our sustainability strategies. Building on this momentum is an exciting opportunity, and I know we look forward to strengthening and broadening our role as a leader in sustainable, responsible logistics."

Highlights from the report include:



Enhanced freight efficiency by optimizing transportation routes, reducing empty miles, and increasing the use of lower-emission transport methods.

The introduction of STG's inaugural company-wide Safety Week in order to reinforce a culture of safety through dedicated training sessions and awareness initiatives.

The establishment of a supplier diversity program, extending our commitment to diversity within STG's supply chain - an initiative that will be advanced in 2025.

STG's partnership with DOW on their ESG program, which led to STG's Freeport, Texas, drayage operation receiving two safety awards recognizing operational excellence and the strength of the partnership in advancing ESG priorities across the supply chain.

Enhanced organizational communication by launching quarterly Town Halls that provide key insights from leadership across operations, finance, commercial strategy, safety, and technology.

Rollout of a SOC 2 certification, underscoring a commitment to data security and operational integrity. Enhanced security strategy through integrating CrowdStrike's endpoint protection tools and Cisco's identity intelligence solutions, leading to improved identity verification, proactive defense mechanisms, and a more resilient security framework.

This report details STG's sustainability efforts for its fiscal year from January 1, 2024 to December 2024, unless otherwise noted. STG strives to build trust, accountability, and credibility with its stakeholders, and monitor the initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact, strengthening actions to care for employees, and upholding responsible governance.

For additional information from the report, you can access the full report here .

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over-the-road FTL and LTL services. With over 40 years experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail, ramp, and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics

