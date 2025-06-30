Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., today announced that Ainnova and its Contract Research Organization, Fortrea, will use this week to make final preparations for the company's pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) next week. The pre-submission meeting with Ainnova's executives and its CRO is set for Monday, July 7. The FDA meeting will allow the Company to discuss its planned clinical trial of Ainnova's Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading up $0.02 at $0.56.

MENAFN30062025000212011056ID1109742076

