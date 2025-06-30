The Paragon Universe Launches Low-Speed Electric Vehicles On Walmart Marketplace, Targeting Underserved Communities With Clean Energy Solutions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kingston, Jamaica and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - The Paragon Universe, a clean technology company focused on accessible sustainable solutions, today announced the launch of its NVII electric vehicles through the Walmart Marketplace, with pricing starting under $20,000. The launch represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to democratize access to clean energy and transportation for underserved communities.







Founded and led by CEO Thanos Smith, The Paragon Universe addresses the intersection of transportation, energy resilience, and community empowerment through four core business verticals spanning electric vehicles, advanced battery technology, urban air mobility, and workforce development.

Breakthrough Pricing Meets Emergency Preparedness

The NVII electric vehicles, manufactured through The Paragon Universe's NV Motor Group division, are specifically designed for short-distance travel in underserved neighborhoods. Beyond transportation, the vehicles serve as mobile power stations, with the flagship CARGEN model capable of powering an entire home for up to 48 hours during power outages. They are now available for purchase via Walmart's third-party Marketplace platform.

"Access to energy, sustainable infrastructure and affordability should be a fundamental right for anyone, anywhere on planet Earth," said Thanos Smith, founder and CEO of The Paragon Universe. "We're not just building vehicles - we're creating infrastructure that merges transportation, energy, and disaster resilience for communities that need it most."

Comprehensive Clean-Tech Ecosystem

The Paragon Universe operates through four integrated divisions:



NV Motor Group - Affordable electric vehicles targeting underserved communities

GTEC - Graphene-based battery and energy systems for enhanced durability and performance

Paragon VTOL - Urban air mobility solutions for regional transportation innovation Paragon Cares - Workforce training programs preparing the next generation of clean-tech professionals

Market Strategy Focuses on Community Impact

Rather than pursuing immediate public market opportunities, The Paragon Universe is building strategic partnerships with communities and government agencies across North America and the Caribbean. The company reports multi-billion-dollar Letters of Intent in progress and a robust pipeline of public-private partnerships.

"The AI revolution can only be successful if we develop inclusive programs that benefit those who were once deemed expendable. Human beings are the future of everything," Smith said.

Smith, who was recognized as a Top 20 Entrepreneur Building Empires by USA Today in 2023, continues to attract attention from investors, media, and urban planners seeking sustainable infrastructure solutions.

About The Paragon Universe

The Paragon Universe is a clean technology company dedicated to making sustainable energy and transportation accessible to all communities. Through its integrated approach spanning electric vehicles, advanced energy systems, urban air mobility, and workforce development, the company is building infrastructure for the next century. Based in Kingston, Jamaica and Houston, Texas, The Paragon Universe serves communities across North America and the Caribbean.

