Kazakhstan Posts Breakthrough Gains In Non-Oil Trade In 2024

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). In recent years, Kazakhstan has been actively pursuing a policy aimed at expanding its non-resource sector and reducing dependence on raw material exports, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Trade and Integration.According to the information, these efforts are already yielding tangible results. By the end of 2024, the volume of the country's non-resource exports reached $40.6 billion, exceeding the planned target of $37.7 billion. Of this amount, $28.8 billion accounted for goods exports, and $11.8 billion for services exports.

Moreover, the unified export development operator "QazTrade" emphasizes that despite the positive dynamics, further growth in non-resource goods exports requires systematic financial support from the state. This support will enable businesses to scale up, enter new markets, and increase the share of high-value-added products.

"Expanding the range and structure of Kazakhstan's exports is a key task in strengthening its position in global markets. Kazakhstan aims to export not only raw materials, but also more finished products, digital solutions, and services. Currently, work is being carried out in the following main areas: industrial development including machinery manufacturing, building materials production, and chemicals; agriculture with a focus on processing meat, grain, and oilseed crops; IT and digital technologies including software exports, outsourcing, and fintech; as well as transport and logistics including key routes, ports, and railways, market expansion, and the search for new trade partners," the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted.

Since 2021, more than 40 business events have been organized in 14 countries, and over 2,500 B2B meetings have been held to establish direct contacts between Kazakhstani exporters and foreign partners, contributing to market expansion and the signing of lucrative contracts. In 2024 alone, export contracts totaled over $1.3 billion. Over the past three years, more than 780 new companies have entered foreign markets. It is expected that by 2025, their number will exceed 1,000.

The development of exports of finished products and services remains an important priority of economic policy. Government support will allow Kazakhstani businesses to enter foreign markets with greater confidence, strengthen competitiveness, and form a sustainable export direction capable of becoming one of the drivers of national economic growth.