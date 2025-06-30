403
Group Of Authentic Traders Launches As Premier Crypto Trading Community
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY, June 30, 2025 – The Group of Authentic Traders (GOAT), a new beacon of trust and expertise in the cryptocurrency trading world, proudly announces its official launch as a leading community for crypto enthusiasts and traders. Positioned as the“Alpha” in crypto education and strategy, GOAT is dedicated to empowering traders with authentic, transparent, and actionable insights through its innovative platform, inspired by trusted communities like Crypto Insider. With a bold vision for global impact, GOAT unveils plans to expand its operations into Southeast Asia, led by key co-partner Mr. Alvin John“AJ” Lorenzo in the Philippines, tapping into one of the world's fastest-growing crypto markets.
Founded by a collective of seasoned traders, including co-founders Harrison Green and Mr. Alvin John“AJ” Lorenzo, with over 50 years of combined experience in financial markets, GOAT aims to cut through the noise of the crypto space, where scams and misinformation often overshadow genuine opportunities. Unlike platforms promoting high-risk schemes or unverified signals, GOAT emphasizes education, disciplined trading, and community collaboration, ensuring traders of all levels can thrive in the volatile crypto market.
Key Features of Group of Authentic Traders:
. Comprehensive Education Hub: GOAT offers a robust curriculum with over 20 courses covering technical analysis, risk management, and DeFi strategies, designed for beginners and seasoned traders alike.
. Real-Time Trading Signals: Delivered through a secure Telegram channel with 92%+ historical accuracy, GOAT's signals are backed by expert analysis, including entry points, stop-loss suggestions, and profit targets.
. Transparent Track Record: All trading results are recorded on a public blockchain, ensuring authenticity and preventing falsification, setting GOAT apart in an industry wary of scams.
. Community-Driven Support: With a growing membership of over 10,000 traders, GOAT fosters a collaborative environment where members share insights, discuss market trends, and receive mentorship from industry veterans.
. Ethical Commitment: GOAT strictly adheres to regulations, distancing itself from insider trading or manipulative practices, aligning with warnings from authorities like the SEC and CFTC.
Southeast Asia Expansion: Recognizing the region's booming crypto adoption, GOAT is launching dedicated initiatives in Southeast Asia, including localized education programs, partnerships with regional exchanges, and community events in countries like Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In the Philippines, co-partner Mr. Alvin John“AJ” Lorenzo, a respected crypto trading expert, will spearhead efforts to build a vibrant local community, offering tailored workshops and mentorship to empower Filipino traders in the global crypto market.
“Group of Authentic Traders was born from a desire to create a safe, reliable space for traders to learn and grow without fear of scams or hype,” said Harrison Green, Co-Founder of GOAT.“Our mission is to be the Alpha in crypto education-delivering real value through transparency, expertise, and community. With AJ Lorenzo leading our expansion in the Philippines, we're excited to bring our vision to Southeast Asia's dynamic crypto markets.”
GOAT's launch and expansion come at a critical time as the crypto market matures, with platforms like Binance and Coinbase facing scrutiny for insider trading risks. By prioritizing verifiable results and ethical practices, GOAT aims to set a new standard for trading communities, drawing inspiration from trusted sources like Crypto Insider, known for its reliable signals and beginner-friendly approach.
About Group of Authentic Traders
Group of Authentic Traders (GOAT) is a global community dedicated to empowering crypto traders through education, transparency, and ethical practices. With a mission to combat misinformation and foster genuine market insights, GOAT is expanding its reach to Southeast Asia, led by co-partner Mr. Alvin John"AJ" Lorenzo in the Philippines, to support traders in one of the world's most vibrant crypto regions.
About Group of Authentic Traders
Group of Authentic Traders (GOAT) is a global community dedicated to empowering crypto traders through education, transparency, and ethical practices. With a mission to combat misinformation and foster genuine market insights, GOAT is expanding its reach to Southeast Asia, led by co-partner Mr. Alvin John“AJ” Lorenzo in the Philippines, to support traders in one of the world's most vibrant crypto regions.
