Solution25 Gmbh Opens Shopware Office In New York
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY ( forpressrelease) June 30, 2025 - solution25 GmbH, a leading Germany-based Shopware agency, has officially opened its new office in New York. With this strategic expansion into the United States, the company aims to offer its e-commerce expertise to the North American market and strengthen its global footprint.
The launch of the U.S. branch marks a significant milestone in the company's history. As a long-standing Shopware partner and expert in custom online shop solutions, solution25 is now bringing its successful European experience to American businesses. The primary focus will be on supporting mid-sized companies seeking to professionalize or scale their ecommerce operations.
“The U.S. market offers tremendous potential for modern, flexible shop solutions-especially with Shopware as a powerful platform,” said Besnik Bilalli, CEO and co-founder of solution25.“Our agency combines deep technical knowledge, agility, and years of experience to guide clients comprehensively in this space.”
The grand opening event at the Manhattan office was attended by both managing directors, Besnik Bilalli and Besar Bilalli, who were on-site to meet with local partners and clients. The new New York presence will serve not only as an operational hub but also as a bridge for transatlantic knowledge exchange and cultural collaboration in the e-commerce field.
“In recent years, we've worked with clients from a wide range of industries and learned how crucial tailored and scalable solutions are,” added Besar Bilalli.“With our new U.S. location, we aim to bring this expertise to North American businesses-powered by the flexibility and innovation of shopware.”
This expansion reflects solution25 GmbH's commitment to becoming a globally recognized leader in Shopware development and e-commerce consulting. In addition to its core services-including shop design, plugin development, and system integration-the company also offers performance marketing, conversion optimization, and process automation.
Already in Q1 2025, solution25 successfully completed initial pilot projects with U.S.-based clients. The official launch of the New York office now marks the next step in the agency's path toward global growth.
More information at:
About solution25:
E commerce development with Shopware
solution25 builds scalable and high performing e commerce platforms using Shopware. Our solutions are tailored to your business goals, whether you are launching a new store or growing an existing one.
Smooth e commerce migrations
Our experienced team supports you through seamless migrations between platforms like Shopware, Shopify or Magento. We ensure a safe transition with no downtime and full data preservation.
Consulting from start to finish with real world experience
We understand the e commerce world from the inside because we used to run our own successful online stores. Today, we use that knowledge to guide our clients through every step, from strategy and development to long term growth.
Dedicated Shopware developers for your vision
Our developers are focused on Shopware and turn your ideas into reality. You get a skilled and committed team that builds solutions aligned with your business needs.
Custom plugin and system integrations
We implement plugins, connectors and custom applications that enhance your Shopware system. The result is a flexible and powerful online store that fits your exact requirements.
Contact:
solution25 L.L.C
60 E 42nd Street, Suite 1201
New York, NY 10165-1201
United States
Besnik Bilalli / Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
E-Mail: ...

