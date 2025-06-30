Paddletek Launches The Bantam GTO-C Hybrid Paddle

Power Meets Precision in the Newest Innovation from the Bantam Carbon Series

NILES, Mich., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddletek, the trusted name in premium U.S.-made pickleball paddles, has unveiled its most tested paddle yet: the Bantam GTO-C.

The Bantam GTO-C is a breakthrough in hybrid paddle design, featuring a unique combination of shape, weight, and balance technology.

With a 16.25" x 7.75" tapered face and cold-pressed polymer core, the paddle delivers unmatched power and stability, making it ideal for all-court play. The GTO-C is offered in two core thicknesses-12.7 mm for power players and 14.3 mm for those seeking added control.

Players can expect the GTO-C to deliver heavyweight performance with a lightweight feel-thanks to a 7.9 oz static weight that outperforms competitors' heavier models.

Paddletek paddles are built for performance, featuring proprietary technologies like Quick Response Technology (QRT) and the Carbon Steel Twist Weight & Balance System -engineered through extensive testing to deliver unmatched durability and responsiveness.

"We designed the GTO-C to be the pinnacle of hybrid paddle performance," said Curtis Smith, President of Paddletek. "Built in the U.S. and engineered through a rigorous scientific process, it combines power, accuracy, and speed in a way that today's competitive players demand."

The GTO-C joins the ALW-C, ESQ-C, and TKO-C/X in the Bantam Carbon Series and continues Paddletek's legacy of innovation and integrity, with every paddle proudly made in Niles, Michigan.

About Paddletek

Paddletek is a leading American manufacturer of high-performance pickleball paddles, founded in 2010. The company pioneered the use of polymer honeycomb cores and has produced over one million paddles used by players at all levels. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and community, Paddletek paddles are built to perform and made to last. For more information, visit paddletek or follow @PaddletekPickleball on social media.

SOURCE PaddleTek

