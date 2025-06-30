Myndyou Launches Industry-First Epic Integration, Revolutionizing Enterprise-Wide Conversational AI For Healthcare

Embedding Eleanor empowers health systems to seamlessly integrate AI across the entire patient care continuum

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndYou, a leading provider of safe, compliant, and hallucination-free conversational AI, today announced the completion of its pioneering deep Epic integration. This marks the industry's first fully embedded closed-loop solution, fundamentally transforming an organization's ability to support patient care and engagement. This breakthrough enables organizations to modernize care by seamlessly deploying safe AI-enabled patient support across their health systems. Clinical teams can now effortlessly assess, identify, and initiate new care programs enabled by this next generation of AI-augmented solutions.

MyndYou's Eleanor, an AI-powered virtual assistant, scales the work of clinical teams. Eleanor functions as a direct extension of the team, proactively calling patients to pinpoint needs and delivering prioritized, actionable insights directly into the Epic electronic health record. This ensures clinicians can focus on top-of-license care. MyndYou has partnered with health systems since 2020, and this seamless Epic integration now unlocks unprecedented capabilities, delivering true end-to-end support for clinical workflows.

The Epic integration allows any clinical team to efficiently initiate patient-directed programs with Eleanor, streamlining patient identification and enrollment, and improving follow-up and documentation efficiency. Through our integration, MyndYou uses activity-based or patient-specific data to trigger Eleanor events and delivers patient-level documentation directly into the patient chart, unlike other solutions that simply attach a pdf to the patient record. This pioneering approach enhances both patient and clinician satisfaction, fosters proactive patient health management, and ensures no patient is overlooked.

"Eleanor has already delivered tangible impact for our customers, from significantly improving colorectal cancer screening rates to reducing emergency department readmissions," said Tali Segev, MPH, MyndYou Vice President of Customer Success. "Our customers' clinicians have lists of areas where they'd like to expand Eleanor's support. This Epic integration now allows us to re-imagine clinical practices alongside them, driving elevated patient connections, superior outcomes, and enhanced profitability."

"This integration fully embeds MyndYou into the core of how health systems work, providing unparalleled visibility reaching deep and wide across the entire patient journey," said Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, MyndYou CEO and Co-founder. "Using a platform and not a point solution approach empowers individual departments to drive their own tailored engagements, while Eleanor simultaneously unifies care efforts across the enterprise, drastically enhancing system-wide outcomes. With MyndYou's AI, healthcare leaders can now activate next-generation care models to amplify outcomes and significantly reduce clinician burden. This pivotal milestone brings the first fully embedded conversational AI solution to the U.S. health system market, built upon years of Eleanor's proven success."

About MyndYou

MyndYou offers cutting-edge AI solutions that drive superior outcomes for health systems, health plans, and their patients and members. Our virtual assistant, Eleanor, employs empathetic conversational AI to proactively engage patients, discover their needs, organize insights, and summarize patient-clinician encounters. This empowers clinicians to focus on top-of-license care. MyndYou's safe, compliant, and hallucination-free AI technology delivers a highly configurable and personalized solution that allows customers to efficiently and effectively meet goals while ensuring exceptional patient and clinician satisfaction. For more information, please visit .

