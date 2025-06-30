BAY Miner Launches Cloud Mining Platform To Help Crypto Investors Earn BTC And ETH Passive Income Every Day

Seattle, Washington, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 30, 2025-Amid the volatility of the global crypto market, BAY Miner announced the launch of a new cloud mining platform that supports BTC , ETH , SOL , XRP and DOGE users to achieve daily passive income. Without the need to purchase mining machines and complex operations and maintenance, users only need to open a contract online to view daily income in real time, making crypto investment simpler, helping coin holders seize the market's rising dividends and obtain stable crypto asset income.

As the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to rise, crypto assets have become an integral part of the portfolios of investors around the world. However, traditional mining requires a lot of upfront equipment costs, high electricity costs, and technical management, which sets up barriers for many interested users. BAY Miner aims to break these barriers, allowing more people to participate in crypto mining and easily obtain long-term returns.

BAY Miner uses a cloud mining platform based on Web3 architecture, allowing users to obtain daily income online without purchasing mining machines. The platform supports multiple mainstream currencies such as BTC , ETH , SOL , XRP , and DOGE . Users only need to register and open a contract to view their daily income, flexibly manage funds, and achieve continuous growth of encrypted assets.





Core advantages of BAY Miner cloud mining

·Flexible contract selection: users can choose different mining contracts according to the size of funds and expected returns.

·AI intelligent computing power allocation: automatically allocate computing power according to market conditions and on-chain network conditions to ensure stable returns.

·Real-time income dashboard: you can view income and market changes every day, and the flow of user funds is controllable.

·Security and compliance guarantee: use multi-signature wallets and hot and cold wallets to separate to ensure the safety of user assets.

“Our mission is to empower every crypto holder to participate in mining and earn stable daily passive income without worrying about equipment or technical barriers,” said a BAY Miner spokesperson.“Whether you're a BTC holder or an ETH and SOL investor, BAY Miner allows you to effortlessly generate crypto yields every day.”

Real user cases and potential income table

Recently, an XRP holder obtained a stable passive income of about 5% per month through BAY Miner cloud mining, without having to bear the cost of equipment purchase and electricity bills, and easily achieved steady growth of crypto assets.

The following is an example of potential income based on recent market conditions (different currencies and different investment amounts correspond to different income):