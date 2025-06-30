A Combination Of Laziness And Cloud Mining Profits, Supporting The Use Of BTC, XRP, SOL, DOGE.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the eyes of others, laziness is bad, but on the Winner cloud mining platform, lazy people also have the opportunity to express themselves.





Detroit, Michigan, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinnerMining, a leading smart cloud mining platform, is making waves in the cryptocurrency industry by offering a limited-time $15 login mining bonus to new users. The program aims to lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and provide a seamless and cost-effective way for users to start earning Bitcoin through cloud mining.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining is an effective method that makes cloud mining a remote cryptocurrency mining, including Bitcoin mining. With this method, you can achieve profitability from cloud mining in the following ways: borrow the computing power of cloud mining companies to avoid personal investment in hardware and maintenance; use powerful computers to access large mining farms, tirelessly crack cryptographic puzzles and obtain cryptocurrency rewards.

WinnerMining: Where laziness meets profit

WinnerMining takes cloud mining to the extreme in terms of simplicity, making it ideal for beginners. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started. For WinnerMining, laziness is not a shortcoming, but a necessary path to success. As a pioneer in cloud mining services, WinnerMining has more than 100 mining farms and more than 100,000 mining equipment around the world, all of which use new energy and renewable cycle power generation. With stable returns and security, it has won the recognition of more than 13 million users.





Safety and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and safety are crucial. WinnerMining knows this and puts user safety first. WinnerMining is committed to transparent and legal operations to ensure that your investment is protected and you can focus on profitability. All mines use clean energy electricity to achieve carbon neutrality in cloud mining. Renewable energy can prevent environmental pollution and bring super high returns, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.

WinnerMining platform advantages:

1: Cutting-edge equipment: Using mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant Miner to ensure the stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines.

2: Legitimacy and global audience: The platform was legally established in the UK in 2021, protected and issued by the British government, and has attracted more than 13 million real users around the world with cutting-edge technology.

3: Intuitive interface: The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even crypto novices can easily navigate.

4: Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, BCH, LTC, XRP, SOL, etc. for settlement.

5: Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform generate income every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned after the contract expires.

6: Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and 24/7 real-time customer service team support to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner.

7: Security protection: Military-grade SSS protection is used to ensure that user privacy and property are not violated.

How to join WinnerMining and earn income?

1: Register now to get a $15 bonus (daily sign-in bonus $0.6).

2: Select a project: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining project that suits your goals and budget. WinnerMining offers a variety of projects to meet different needs. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced miner, you can find the best one for you.

3: Start making profits: After selecting and activating a mining project, you can sit back and let the system do the work for you. WinnerMining's advanced technology ensures that your mining project runs efficiently, thereby maximizing your potential income.

The following are the contracts for the latest investment strategy:

1 - Antminer S17e: Investment amount of $100, total profit of $100 + $8.

2 - Shenma Miner M30S: Investment amount of $1000, total profit of $1000 + $130.

3 - Antminer S19J Pro: Investment amount of $3000, total profit of $3000 + $675.

4 - AvalonMiner A1346: Investment amount of $5000, total profit of $5000 + $1600.

5 - Desiwe Miner K10Ultra: Investment amount of $30,000, total profit of $30,000 + $24300.

6 - Rack-mounted Filecoin Miner 4300TiB S: Investment amount of $100,000, total profit of $100,000 + $92,500.

(For more plans, please visit WinnerMining for viewing )





Contract details analysis

Example 1 : Invest $3,000 to purchase the [Antminer S19j Pro] project worth $3,000, with a term of 15 days and a daily yield of 1.50% ($45).

After 15 days, the user's principal and income = $3,000 + $45 × 15 days = $3,000 + $675 = $3,675

Example 2 : Invest $10,000 to purchase the [Antminer S19J XP] project worth $10,000, with a term of 30 days and a daily yield of 1.75% ($175).

After 30 days, the user's principal and income = $10,000 + $175 × 30 days = $10,000 + $5,250 = $15,250

The computing power value of the contract is different, and the investment amount and term are different, and the income is also different. For more contracts, please click here to log in to the official website.

Conclusion

If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great option. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in "autopilot " mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should be less time-consuming than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with WinnerMining, you can maximize your passive income potential more easily than ever before.

