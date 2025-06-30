Clouddefense.AI Launches QINA Clarity: An AI-Powered SAST Solution With 98% Clarity

- Anshu Bansal, CEO, CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense has launched QINA Clarity, a new Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution that cuts through the noise that's been dragging AppSec down for years.The problem isn't that SAST tools can't find issues-they can. The problem is that most of them bury teams in alerts that don't matter. QINA Clarity fixes that. Since launching on June 18, it's already proven its ability to strip out the noise, reducing false positives with 98% accuracy, and letting teams get back to work on things that actually matter.What makes QINA Clarity different is its bias toward clarity and action. Vulnerabilities aren't just flagged-they're ranked by severity, exploitability, and business impact. Security engineers no longer have to spend half a sprint validating what's real. Developers don't get thrown a pile of vague alerts-they get context, root cause, and clear paths to remediation.The tool's evidence graph gives teams a visual breakdown of how vulnerabilities move through the code, helping them make better decisions without combing through stack traces for hours. It brings visibility without friction-actionable insight without the bloat.And it fits right into the workflow. QINA Clarity plugs into existing CI/CD pipelines, scans in real time, and doesn't slow down releases. Early adopters are already reporting tighter feedback loops, faster triage, and fewer headaches during security reviews.QINA Clarity is now generally available. It's not just a new SAST tool-it's a rethink of what AppSec should feel like when it's actually working.To see QINA Clarity in action, book a free demo now.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is building what most CNAPPs promise but rarely deliver-a unified platform that actually secures everything from code to cloud.Their offering includes all the essentials-SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC scanning, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Container and API Security-but where they truly stand out is in the execution. With Hacker's ViewTM, teams gain the attacker's perspective to proactively identify and shut down risks before they become incidents.Designed for both engineering velocity and security depth, CloudDefense reduces noise, highlights what's exploitable, and streamlines remediation across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Their approach blends precision with automation, detecting zero-days, cutting through alert fatigue, and making cloud security workflows actually usable.Security teams choose CloudDefense because it gives them clarity, context, and control-without bolting together ten different tools.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please connect with them here at ....

